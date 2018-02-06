History Greenlights Docuseries ‘American Farmer’ From ‘Deadliest Catch,’ ‘Ice Road Truckers’ Team (EXCLUSIVE)

History has ordered the docuseries “American Farmer,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The eight-part series is shot on location across the country. It looks to paint an authentic portrait of the fight to go from seed to stalk, and from farm to fork. The series will present a look at the agricultural process, told through visuals and interviews with the real people behind it all. It is currently in production.

The series hails from BoBCat, the production company founded by Thom Beers, Jeff Conroy, and Sarah Bernard. The company is behind popular shows like “Deadliest Catch,” “Ice Road Truckers, and “Storage Wars.”

“We’re honored to continue our relationship with Thom and Jeff who have produced hit series ‘Ice Road Truckers’ and ‘Ax Men’ for the network,” said Eli Lehrer, executive vice president of programming for History. “‘American Farmer’ will put viewers on the front line of the battle farming families wage to bring dirt to life and put food on our plates. Their compelling, genuine stories represent the ultimate quest for the American Dream and speak to the heart of our nation.”

“The life of the farmer is the last great untold story of America, and we have found an incredible partner in HISTORY,” said Beers, who is the chairman and co-founder of BoBCat. “‘American Farmer’ represents a return to the roots of what is so special about reality television – this is an honest look at real people. When we were casting the ‘American Farmer’ families, we found characters as rich, diverse and compelling as our hit series, ‘Storage Wars.’ And our filmmakers are deeply embedded with these farming families for an entire season, giving us a depth of perspective that has never been seen before.”

“Many people don’t realize that these families put their financial well-being on the line every year. A couple bad harvests, and they’re out of business,” said Conroy, co-CEO of BoBCat. “These are real stakes, not ones made for TV. For us, there’s no pre-determined agenda. There’s no issue we’re trying to push. We just want to tell the story of these hardworking families, as it deserves to be heard.”