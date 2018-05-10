‘Atlanta’ Director Hiro Murai Signs FX Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Director Hiro Murai has signed a first-look producing deal with FX Productions. Under the agreement, Murai will develop and produce new TV projects for FX Networks and other outlets.

Murai serves as an executive producer on FX’s “Atlanta.” He directed seven episodes of its current iteration, “Atlanta Robbin’ Season,” including Thursday night’s finale. He also directed this season’s buzzed-about episode “Teddy Perkins.”

“Hiro has excelled as a director and a creative force in commercials, music videos and episodic television, and we welcome the chance to see him develop his own series through FX Productions,” said Nick Grad, original programming president for FX Networks and FX Productions. “He helped make ‘Atlanta’ the most acclaimed comedy series on television, greatly contributing to its signature style and tone and becoming an integral part of the creative team led by Donald Glover. With his boundless artistry, Hiro is poised to take the next step as a television creator.”

Murai is a frequent collaborator of “Atlanta” creator and star Donald Glover. The two also worked together on the new Childish Gambino music video “This Is America,” which has been viewed on YouTube more than 67 million times since its debut Saturday.

Born in Tokyo and based in Los Angeles, Murai made his television-directing debut on season one of “Atlanta.” He has since become one of television’s most in-demand directors, helming the pilot for George Saunders’ “Sea Oak”; episodes of FX’s “Legion” and “Snowfall”; and HBO’s “Barry.” He also directed the 2013 short film “Claping for the Wrong Reasons,” another collaboration with Glover.

Murai is represented by UTA, Grandview, Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein, and by Doomsday Entertainment for commercials and music videos.