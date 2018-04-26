High Noon Entertainment Promotes Scott Feeley to President

High Noon Entertainment has promoted Scott Feeley to president, the company announced Thursday.

In his new role, Feeley will continue to report directly to and work creatively alongside High Noon CEO Jim Berger. He will also continue to oversee all creative and now assumes the responsibility of day-to-day operations of the Denver, Los Angeles and New York offices.

He will remain tasked with creating original formats and generating new character driven series for broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms. With Berger, he will continue to executive produce all High Noon series and specials and oversee production across all operations.

“I’ve spent over a decade at High Noon and it’s truly a production company unlike any other,” said Feeley. “It’s a place that has worked hard to establish not only a unique creative voice, but also an outstanding work culture. I look forward to building off the incredible foundation that Jim and the other partners have established here, and working with the fantastic creative and production people who make High Noon so special.”

Since joining High Noon in 2006, Feeley has shepherded over 100 pilots, specials and series. Currently, he supervises a production slate that includes 15 series and 25 pilots, including HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” TLC’s “Cake Boss,” HGTV’s Boise Boys, and many more.

Prior to joining the company, Feeley served as a showrunner for Pilgrim Films where he supervised multiple series, including “American Chopper.” He has served as showrunner, producer, director, and editor on thousands of hours of programming for multiple networks and cable outlets such as CBS, Discovery, Facebook, History and TLC. Previously, he served as senior vice president of programming and development for High Noon.

“Scott’s range of creativity is truly remarkable and second to none,” said Berger. “From a hit property show like ‘Fixer Upper’ to a live sketch comedy format like ‘Von Miller’s Studio 58’ and everything in between – from survival to weddings and from food to restoration – he’s hands on and all in all the time.”