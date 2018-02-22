HBO Renews ‘High Maintenance’ and ‘Crashing’ for Season 3

The laughs will keep on coming at HBO.

The cabler has renewed two of its half-hour comedies, “High Maintenance” and “Crashing,” for third seasons.

“High Maintenance,” which is created by Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair, returned for its 10-episode second season run on January 19. Providing a peek into the cramped apartments, grinding routines and urban neuroses of New Yorkers, the show stars Sinclair as The Guy, a bearded, pot-dealing deliveryman whose growing clientele keeps him busier than ever. In her review of the first season, Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya praised the comedy’s evolution from a web series, writing, “‘High Maintenance’ approaches the idiosyncratic denizens of New York with a lighthearted touch, finding droll amusement and even gentle appreciation for the otherwise weird, pathetic, and lonely New Yorkers who simply want a bit of weed.”

“High Maintenance” is produced by Janky Clown Productions and executive produced by Blichfeld, Sinclair and Russell Gregory.

“Crashing,” created by and starring Pete Holmes, began its second season Jan. 14. The series draws on Holmes’ own experiences as a comedian, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the world of stand-up comedy. Holmes serves as executive producer, along with Judd Apatow and Judah Miller. In her review of the first season, Variety‘s Maureen Ryan wrote, “Thanks in large part to the nimble abilities and warmth of its cast and guest stars, ‘Crashing’ manages to display a lively and patient curiosity about failure, divorce and not having a place to live.”