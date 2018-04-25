‘Here and Now’ Canceled by HBO

HBO has canceled drama series “Here and Now.”

Created by Alan Ball and starring Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter, the show followed a multi-ethnic family with children adopted from all over the world and their experiences in present-day America. Ball, creator of “True blood” and “Six Feet Under,” served as executive producer alongside Peter Macdissi and David Knoller.

“After careful consideration we have decided not to move forward with a second season of ‘Here and Now,'” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement. “We thank Alan for his dedication to innovative storytelling, and we look forward to his next endeavor.”

In her review of the series for Variety, Maureen Ryan wrote, “A HBO series featuring Holly Hunter and Tim Robbins should be cause for celebration. Unfortunately, the new Alan Ball family drama “Here and Now” strands its cast in episodes that are as undercooked as they are interminable.”

HBO currently boasts a robust drama slate with “Westworld,” “The Deuce,” “Succession,” “Big Little Lies,” and “True Detective.”

The premium cabler also has final season of “Game of Thrones” set to premiere next year, as well as a “Game of Thrones” spinoff in the works. Still uncertain is the future of drama “confederate, from “Game of Thrones” exec producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, which prompted an enormous backlash when it was given a straight to series order last year. Benioff and Weiss have since cut deals to create three new films for the “Star Wars” franchise, which Lucasfilm says will begin being worked on after “Game of Thrones” is completed.

RELATED CONTENT