You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Helena Bonham Carter to Play Princess Margaret in ‘The Crown’ Season 3

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Helena Bonham Carter
CREDIT: Stacey Newman/REX/Shutterstock

Helena Bonham Carter has been tapped to play the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, in Season 3 of Netflix’s “The Crown.”

Netflix recently announced that Olivia Colman would be replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in Seasons 3 and 4 of the show, a role that Bonham Carter had herself been linked to. Vanessa Kirby (“Everest”) played Margaret, who is considered one of the more controversial Royals, during the past two seasons of the drama.

Series creator Peter Morgan has previously said he intended to replace key cast members in later seasons of the Left Bank-produced series to better portray the main characters as they age.

Seasons 3 and 4 have not been officially ordered, but early production is said to be underway.

Bonham Carter can be seen next in “Ocean’s 8.” She is repped by WME and Conway van Gelder Grant. She has not yet signed on to play Princess Margaret, Elizabeth’s only sibling and at one point second in line to the throne, but is close to doing so. Netflix and Bonham Carter’s reps declined to comment.

A key piece of the casting puzzle still to be confirmed is who will replace Matt Smith as Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband, in the Netflix series.

More TV

  • Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

    FX Chief John Landgraf on Disney Deal: 'We Have What They Want'

    Helena Bonham Carter has been tapped to play the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, in Season 3 of Netflix’s “The Crown.” Netflix recently announced that Olivia Colman would be replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in Seasons 3 and 4 of the show, a role that Bonham Carter had herself been linked to. Vanessa Kirby […]

  • John Landgraf FX

    FX Chief John Landgraf on Louis C.K.: 'We Had No Awareness' of Misconduct

    Helena Bonham Carter has been tapped to play the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, in Season 3 of Netflix’s “The Crown.” Netflix recently announced that Olivia Colman would be replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in Seasons 3 and 4 of the show, a role that Bonham Carter had herself been linked to. Vanessa Kirby […]

  • 'Fargo' Season 4 Expected to Air

    'Fargo' Season 4 Expected to Air in 2019

    Helena Bonham Carter has been tapped to play the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, in Season 3 of Netflix’s “The Crown.” Netflix recently announced that Olivia Colman would be replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in Seasons 3 and 4 of the show, a role that Bonham Carter had herself been linked to. Vanessa Kirby […]

  • Jon Paul Steuer

    'Star Trek' Actor Jon Paul Steuer Dies at 33

    Helena Bonham Carter has been tapped to play the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, in Season 3 of Netflix’s “The Crown.” Netflix recently announced that Olivia Colman would be replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in Seasons 3 and 4 of the show, a role that Bonham Carter had herself been linked to. Vanessa Kirby […]

  • John Landgraf FX

    FX's John Landgraf: Peak TV Was Media-Circus 'Sideshow' in 2017

    Helena Bonham Carter has been tapped to play the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret, in Season 3 of Netflix’s “The Crown.” Netflix recently announced that Olivia Colman would be replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in Seasons 3 and 4 of the show, a role that Bonham Carter had herself been linked to. Vanessa Kirby […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad