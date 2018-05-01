Paramount Network Sets New ‘Heathers’ Premiere Date

Paramount Network’s television version of cult film “Heathers” has a new release date.

The dark comedy will now premiere July 10, the Viacom-owned network announced via the show’s Instagram account Tuesday.

The series was originally supposed to debut in March but in the wake of the Parkland shooting, the network decided to postpone.

“Paramount Network’s original series ‘Heathers’ is a satirical comedy that takes creative risks in dealing with many of society’s most challenging subjects ranging from personal identity to race and socio-economic status to gun violence. While we stand firmly behind the show, in light of the recent tragic events in Florida and out of respect for the victims, their families and loved ones, we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year,” the network said at the time.

The show, which is loosely adapted from the 1988 movie of the same name, centers on a group of high school students who are teen royalty. As in the original film, one student who doesn’t quite fit in plots to kill the cool kids. The series offers a satirical bent on the modern youth experience, including bullying, suicide, drug use and sexuality.

Jason Micallef created the Paramount Network series, which stars Melanie Field, Jasmine Mathews and Brendan Scannell as the new group of Heathers, Grace Victoria Cox as Veronica and James Scully as J.D. Shannen Doherty, who portrayed Heather Duke in the film, has a guest role in the series. Selma Blair, Kurt Fuller, Jamie Kaler, Wallace Langham, Drew Droege, Travis Schuldt and Deanna Chang also star.

See Paramount Network’s announcement below: