You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Paramount Network Sets New ‘Heathers’ Premiere Date

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
The cast of HEATHERS from l to r lead "Heather" Heather Chandler (Melanie Field), Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) and Heather McNamara (Jasmine Matthews). HEATHERS, a new pitch-black comedy series based on the movie of the same name, premieres on Paramount Network starting Wednesday, March 7 at 10 pm, ET/PT.

Paramount Network’s television version of cult film “Heathers” has a new release date.

The dark comedy will now premiere July 10, the Viacom-owned network announced via the show’s Instagram account Tuesday.

The series was originally supposed to debut in March but in the wake of the Parkland shooting, the network decided to postpone.

“Paramount Network’s original series ‘Heathers’ is a satirical comedy that takes creative risks in dealing with many of society’s most challenging subjects ranging from personal identity to race and socio-economic status to gun violence. While we stand firmly behind the show, in light of the recent tragic events in Florida and out of respect for the victims, their families and loved ones, we feel the right thing to do is delay the premiere until later this year,” the network said at the time.

The show, which is loosely adapted from the 1988 movie of the same name, centers on a group of high school students who are teen royalty. As in the original film, one student who doesn’t quite fit in plots to kill the cool kids. The series offers a satirical bent on the modern youth experience, including bullying, suicide, drug use and sexuality.

Jason Micallef created the Paramount Network series, which stars Melanie Field, Jasmine Mathews and Brendan Scannell as the new group of Heathers, Grace Victoria Cox as Veronica and James Scully as J.D. Shannen Doherty, who portrayed Heather Duke in the film, has a guest role in the series. Selma Blair, Kurt Fuller, Jamie Kaler, Wallace Langham, Drew Droege, Travis Schuldt and Deanna Chang also star.

See Paramount Network’s announcement below:

More TV

  • The cast of HEATHERS from l

    Paramount Network Sets New 'Heathers' Premiere Date

    Paramount Network’s television version of cult film “Heathers” has a new release date. The dark comedy will now premiere July 10, the Viacom-owned network announced via the show’s Instagram account Tuesday. The series was originally supposed to debut in March but in the wake of the Parkland shooting, the network decided to postpone. “Paramount Network’s […]

  • ‘Cobra Kai’ Bosses Discuss Returning to

    ‘Cobra Kai’ Bosses Discuss Returning to ‘The Karate Kid’ Universe

    Paramount Network’s television version of cult film “Heathers” has a new release date. The dark comedy will now premiere July 10, the Viacom-owned network announced via the show’s Instagram account Tuesday. The series was originally supposed to debut in March but in the wake of the Parkland shooting, the network decided to postpone. “Paramount Network’s […]

  • DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES -

    TV Ratings: 'Dancing With the Stars' Opens Low

    Paramount Network’s television version of cult film “Heathers” has a new release date. The dark comedy will now premiere July 10, the Viacom-owned network announced via the show’s Instagram account Tuesday. The series was originally supposed to debut in March but in the wake of the Parkland shooting, the network decided to postpone. “Paramount Network’s […]

  • Julia DavisSouth Bank Sky Arts Awards,

    HBO, Sky to Co-Produce Comedy Series 'Sally4Ever' From Julia Davis

    Paramount Network’s television version of cult film “Heathers” has a new release date. The dark comedy will now premiere July 10, the Viacom-owned network announced via the show’s Instagram account Tuesday. The series was originally supposed to debut in March but in the wake of the Parkland shooting, the network decided to postpone. “Paramount Network’s […]

  • Tom Brokaw harassment NBC letter

    NBC News Urged Its Anchors to Report on Supportive Tom Brokaw Letter (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paramount Network’s television version of cult film “Heathers” has a new release date. The dark comedy will now premiere July 10, the Viacom-owned network announced via the show’s Instagram account Tuesday. The series was originally supposed to debut in March but in the wake of the Parkland shooting, the network decided to postpone. “Paramount Network’s […]

  • John Hamlin

    CMT Renews Multi-Year Production Deal With John Hamlin (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paramount Network’s television version of cult film “Heathers” has a new release date. The dark comedy will now premiere July 10, the Viacom-owned network announced via the show’s Instagram account Tuesday. The series was originally supposed to debut in March but in the wake of the Parkland shooting, the network decided to postpone. “Paramount Network’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad