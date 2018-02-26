Heather Locklear Arrested for Domestic Violence, Battery on Police Officer

Heather Locklear was arrested on Sunday night in Thousand Oaks, Calif., for domestic violence and battery on a police officer, Capt. Dean Cook of the Thousand Oaks Police Department told Variety.

Additional details are currently unavailable, Cook said. Locklear was charged with one count of domestic violence — a felony — and three counts of battery on emergency personnel, which are misdemeanors.

Police responded to the scene around 9:40 p.m. Locklear was then booked at Ventura County Jail, but is no longer is custody. TMZ, which broke the news, reports that she’s in the process of posting bail.

According to audio of the 911 call obtained by TMZ, Locklear’s brother called the cops after coming to her home, and finding Locklear and her boyfriend arguing. TMZ also reports that the actress kicked three deputies who tried putting her in custody.

The former “Melrose Place” star has been in trouble with the law before. She was arrested in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence. Additionally, Locklear and ex-fiancé Jack Wagner were ordered to appear in court in 2012 after an alleged violent fight.

Locklear’s rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The “Spin City” alum recently returned to TV for a guest-starring role in Tyler Perry’s TLC drama “Too Close to Home.”