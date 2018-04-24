Crackle to Develop Sci-Fi Series Based on ‘Heart of Darkness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Crackle is developing a series reimagining of the Joseph Conrad novel “Heart of Darkness,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The project is set in the future where Earth is a distant memory. It is described as an exploration of what it means to be human on a space odyssey where the survival of the human race hangs in the balance and will explore themes of race, immigration, and colonization much like the book.

“Heart of Darkness” has been adapted in various forms over the years. Perhaps most famously, it served as the inspiration for Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 Academy Award-winning Vietnam war film “Apocalypse Now” starring Martin Sheen and Marlon Brando in the main roles from the novel.

Cameron Litvack serves as writer as well as showrunner. He will executive produce along with Branden Morgan and Tony Giglio.

Litvack has previously worked as a writer and producer on shows like “Quantico,” “Grimm,” “V,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Charmed.” He is repped by UTA.

Should “Heart of Darkness” move forward, it would join the ranks of other Crackle dramas like “StartUp”–which was recently renewed for a third season–and “The Oath,” which debuted in March and has been renewed for Season 2. Crackle also airs the comedies “SuperMansion” and the series adaptation of “Snatch.”