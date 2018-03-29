Chaos Takes Control in ‘Westworld’s’ Official Season 2 Trailer (WATCH)

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

The official trailer for Season 2 of “Westworld” has finally arrived.

“I dreamt I was on the ocean,” Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard Lowe tells Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores. “You and the others were on a distant shore.”

“Were you with us?” she asks, to which he replies, “No.”

Season 2 introduces the new destination revealed at the end of Season 1 — Shogun World.
The trailer ends with with Bernard telling Dolores she frightens him sometimes. “Why on Earth would you ever be frightened of me?” she asks so gently it’s eerie.

The series, co-created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, stars Wood, Thandie Newton, James Marsden, Wright, and Ed Harris. Gustaf Skarsgard, Fares Fares, Katja Herbers, Neil Jackson, Betty Gabriel, and Jonathan Tucker join the cast this season.

Westworld” returns to HBO on April 22. Watch the trailer above.

More to come…

More TV

  • ALEX, INC. - "The Butterfly Pavillion"

    TV Ratings: 'Alex Inc.' Gets Solid Start, 'Empire' and 'Star' Return Well

    The official trailer for Season 2 of “Westworld” has finally arrived. “I dreamt I was on the ocean,” Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard Lowe tells Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores. “You and the others were on a distant shore.” “Were you with us?” she asks, to which he replies, “No.” Season 2 introduces the new destination revealed at the […]

  • HBO Drops 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer

    Chaos Takes Control in 'Westworld's' Official Season 2 Trailer (WATCH)

    The official trailer for Season 2 of “Westworld” has finally arrived. “I dreamt I was on the ocean,” Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard Lowe tells Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores. “You and the others were on a distant shore.” “Were you with us?” she asks, to which he replies, “No.” Season 2 introduces the new destination revealed at the […]

  • ITV Puts ‘Ant and Dec’s DNA

    ITV Puts 'Ant and Dec's DNA Journey' on Hold After Ant's Drunk Driving Charge

    The official trailer for Season 2 of “Westworld” has finally arrived. “I dreamt I was on the ocean,” Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard Lowe tells Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores. “You and the others were on a distant shore.” “Were you with us?” she asks, to which he replies, “No.” Season 2 introduces the new destination revealed at the […]

  • Amazon Snags European Rights to ‘Cloak

    Amazon Snags European Rights to U.S. Series ‘Cloak & Dagger’ and ‘The Crossing’

    The official trailer for Season 2 of “Westworld” has finally arrived. “I dreamt I was on the ocean,” Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard Lowe tells Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores. “You and the others were on a distant shore.” “Were you with us?” she asks, to which he replies, “No.” Season 2 introduces the new destination revealed at the […]

  • Sony and EbonyLife Join Forces on

    Sony and EbonyLife Join Forces on Female African Warrior Series

    The official trailer for Season 2 of “Westworld” has finally arrived. “I dreamt I was on the ocean,” Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard Lowe tells Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores. “You and the others were on a distant shore.” “Were you with us?” she asks, to which he replies, “No.” Season 2 introduces the new destination revealed at the […]

  • President Donald Trump Congratulates Roseanne on

    President Trump Called Roseanne Barr, Congratulated Her on Ratings Success

    The official trailer for Season 2 of “Westworld” has finally arrived. “I dreamt I was on the ocean,” Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard Lowe tells Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores. “You and the others were on a distant shore.” “Were you with us?” she asks, to which he replies, “No.” Season 2 introduces the new destination revealed at the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad