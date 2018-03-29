Chaos Takes Control in ‘Westworld’s’ Official Season 2 Trailer (WATCH)

The official trailer for Season 2 of “Westworld” has finally arrived.
“I dreamt I was on the ocean,” Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard Lowe tells Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores. “You and the others were on a distant shore.”
“Were you with us?” she asks, to which he replies, “No.”
The series, co-created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, stars Wood, Thandie Newton, James Marsden, Wright, and Ed Harris. Gustaf Skarsgard, Fares Fares, Katja Herbers, Neil Jackson, Betty Gabriel, and Jonathan Tucker join the cast this season.
“Westworld” returns to HBO on April 22. Watch the trailer above.
More to come…