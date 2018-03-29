Chaos Takes Control in ‘Westworld’s’ Official Season 2 Trailer (WATCH)

The official trailer for Season 2 of “Westworld” has finally arrived.

“I dreamt I was on the ocean,” Jeffrey Wright’s Bernard Lowe tells Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores. “You and the others were on a distant shore.”

“Were you with us?” she asks, to which he replies, “No.”

Season 2 introduces the new destination revealed at the end of Season 1 — Shogun World.

The trailer ends with with Bernard telling Dolores she frightens him sometimes. “Why on Earth would you ever be frightened of me?” she asks so gently it’s eerie.

The series, co-created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, stars Wood, Thandie Newton, James Marsden, Wright, and Ed Harris. Gustaf Skarsgard, Fares Fares, Katja Herbers, Neil Jackson, Betty Gabriel, and Jonathan Tucker join the cast this season.

“Westworld” returns to HBO on April 22. Watch the trailer above.

