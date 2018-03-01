HBO’s ‘Sharp Objects’ to Premiere at ATX Television Festival Season 7

HBO’s upcoming limited series “Sharp Objects” will open this year’s ATX Television Festival.

“Sharp Objects,” which is directed by Jean-Marc Vallée and from scripts by writer-executive producer Marti Noxon, is based on the book of the same name by bestselling author Gillian Flynn, who also serves as executive producer on the series. “Sharp Objects,” will be the ATX Television Festival’s opening night screening and panel, taking place on June 7th in Austin, Texas. Panelists will be announced at a later date.

“Sharp Objects” is an eight-episode series starring Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, Chris Messina, Eliza Scanlen, Elizabeth Perkins and Matt Craven. It is produced by Entertainment One (eOne) and Blumhouse Television. HBO has not yet announced its premiere date.

ATX Television Festival is seeing its seventh season this year, from June 7-10. “Sharp Objects” joins previously announced programming, including a conversation with Blown Deadline producing partners David Simon and Nina K. Noble. Joining this panel are also casting director Alexa L. Fogel and director Anthony Hemingway. ATX Television Festival also boasts a “Nash Bridges” writers room reunion, a “thirtysomething” reunion, and screenings and Q&As of OWN’s “Queen Sugar” and “Love Is __,” Paramount Network’s “American Woman,” and AT&T Audience Network’s “Condor,” among others, this year.