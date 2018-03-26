HBO, IMG Partner on Serena Williams Documentary Series

HBO Sports has partnered with IMG’s original content group for “Being Serena,” a five-part documentary about tennis star Serena Williams. Set to premiere May 2 on the premium cable channel and its digital platforms, the series will document Williams’ pregnancy, the birth of her child, her new marriage, and her return to the court.

“HBO is honored to work with Serena Williams on such a personal project,” said Peter Nelson, executive vice president, HBO Sports. “Even though she has been in the spotlight since her teenage years, Serena continues to capture the imagination. With our partners at IMG, we look forward to giving viewers a revealing, behind-the-scenes portrait of her life on and off the court.”

One of the most decorated players in the history of professional tennis, Williams won her seventh Australian Open in January 2017. Four months later, Williams revealed that she and fiancé Alexis Ohanian were expecting their first child, and that she had been eight weeks pregnant at the time of the Australian Open. Williams gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September, and she and Ohanian were married in November.

Williams is set to return to tennis this spring and appear in her first Grand Slam event since the Australian with the French Open in May.

“Serena Williams is a force unlike any other,” said Mark Shapiro, co-president of WME and IMG. “Her entire life is one of the hero’s journey, and it has been a privilege to work with her as she enters this next phase. HBO was an incredible partner in developing a unique look into Serena’s world, and we look forward to sharing this all-access story with the world in May.”

Shapiro, Will Staeger and Michael Antinoro will serve as executive producers of “Being Serena,” with Nelson and Rick Bernstein exec producing for HBO. Bentley Weiner will serve as supervising producers.