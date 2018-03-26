HBO, IMG Partner on Serena Williams Documentary Series

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All

HBO Sports has partnered with IMG’s original content group for “Being Serena,” a five-part documentary about tennis star Serena Williams. Set to premiere May 2 on the premium cable channel and its digital platforms, the series will document Williams’ pregnancy, the birth of her child, her new marriage, and her return to the court.

HBO is honored to work with Serena Williams on such a personal project,” said Peter Nelson, executive vice president, HBO Sports. “Even though she has been in the spotlight since her teenage years, Serena continues to capture the imagination. With our partners at IMG, we look forward to giving viewers a revealing, behind-the-scenes portrait of her life on and off the court.”

One of the most decorated players in the history of professional tennis, Williams won her seventh Australian Open in January 2017. Four months later, Williams revealed that she and fiancé Alexis Ohanian were expecting their first child, and that she had been eight weeks pregnant at the time of the Australian Open. Williams gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September, and she and Ohanian were married in November.

Williams is set to return to tennis this spring and appear in her first Grand Slam event since the Australian with the French Open in May.

“Serena Williams is a force unlike any other,” said Mark Shapiro, co-president of WME and IMG. “Her entire life is one of the hero’s journey, and it has been a privilege to work with her as she enters this next phase. HBO was an incredible partner in developing a unique look into Serena’s world, and we look forward to sharing this all-access story with the world in May.”

Shapiro, Will Staeger and Michael Antinoro will serve as executive producers of “Being Serena,” with Nelson and Rick Bernstein exec producing for HBO. Bentley Weiner will serve as supervising producers.

More TV

  • HBO Orders Serena Williams Documentary Series

    HBO, IMG Partner on Serena Williams Documentary Series

    HBO Sports has partnered with IMG’s original content group for “Being Serena,” a five-part documentary about tennis star Serena Williams. Set to premiere May 2 on the premium cable channel and its digital platforms, the series will document Williams’ pregnancy, the birth of her child, her new marriage, and her return to the court. “HBO […]

  • Bobby Berk'Queer Eye' TV show premiere,

    'Queer Eye': Bobby Berk and Creator David Collins Preview What to Expect on Season 2

    HBO Sports has partnered with IMG’s original content group for “Being Serena,” a five-part documentary about tennis star Serena Williams. Set to premiere May 2 on the premium cable channel and its digital platforms, the series will document Williams’ pregnancy, the birth of her child, her new marriage, and her return to the court. “HBO […]

  • Connie Britton to Star in Bravo

    Connie Britton to Star in Bravo Anthology Series 'Dirty John'

    HBO Sports has partnered with IMG’s original content group for “Being Serena,” a five-part documentary about tennis star Serena Williams. Set to premiere May 2 on the premium cable channel and its digital platforms, the series will document Williams’ pregnancy, the birth of her child, her new marriage, and her return to the court. “HBO […]

  • Dan Schneider

    Nickelodeon Splits With Producer Dan Schneider

    HBO Sports has partnered with IMG’s original content group for “Being Serena,” a five-part documentary about tennis star Serena Williams. Set to premiere May 2 on the premium cable channel and its digital platforms, the series will document Williams’ pregnancy, the birth of her child, her new marriage, and her return to the court. “HBO […]

  • Which Musical Should Get a Live

    Poll: Which Musical Should Get a Live TV Adaptation Next?

    HBO Sports has partnered with IMG’s original content group for “Being Serena,” a five-part documentary about tennis star Serena Williams. Set to premiere May 2 on the premium cable channel and its digital platforms, the series will document Williams’ pregnancy, the birth of her child, her new marriage, and her return to the court. “HBO […]

  • Steven Zaillian Steven Spielberg Javier Bardem

    Javier Bardem, Steven Spielberg, Steven Zaillian Partner for Amazon Miniseries

    HBO Sports has partnered with IMG’s original content group for “Being Serena,” a five-part documentary about tennis star Serena Williams. Set to premiere May 2 on the premium cable channel and its digital platforms, the series will document Williams’ pregnancy, the birth of her child, her new marriage, and her return to the court. “HBO […]

  • Carl Beverly Sarah Timberman

    Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly Sign ABC Studios Deal

    HBO Sports has partnered with IMG’s original content group for “Being Serena,” a five-part documentary about tennis star Serena Williams. Set to premiere May 2 on the premium cable channel and its digital platforms, the series will document Williams’ pregnancy, the birth of her child, her new marriage, and her return to the court. “HBO […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad