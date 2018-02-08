You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

HBO Orders 'Pod Save America' Election Specials

Daniel Holloway

HBO has ordered a series of specials based on the popular politics podcast “Pod Save America.”

Hosted by former Obama aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor, “Pod Save America” is a twice-weekly interview program featuring journalists, politicians, comedians and activists discussing politics, the press and the Trump presidency. HBO’s specials, focusing on the upcoming mid-term election will be executive produced by Favreau, Lovett and Vietor, whose company Crooked Media produces the podcast.

“At a time when politics affect the lives of Americans more than ever before, ‘Pod Save America’ has brought fresh and thoughtful voices to the discussion,” said HBO programming president Casey Bloys. “We’re excited to share the irreverent and entertaining insights of these savvy observers with the HBO audience.”

“The best part of ‘Pod Save America’ is taking the show on the road and meeting activists, candidates and people who are getting involved in politics for the first time,” say Favreau, Lovett and Vietor. “They know that the 2018 midterms are the most important elections of our lifetime, and the energy and excitement on the campaign trail is infectious. We are so grateful that HBO is taking a chance on us, even though these live shows will have so few dragons and sex robots.”

