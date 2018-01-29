HBO Orders Late-Night Series ‘Random Acts of Flyness’ From Terence Nance

Terence Nance
HBO has ordered a late-night series titled “Random Acts of Flyness,” Variety has learned.

The series is described as a subversive look at the zeitgeist. It will feature an ensemble cast with each episode comprised of vignettes. Terence Nance will serve as the executive producer with MVMT producing. It has received an order for six half-hour episodes at the premium cabler.

Nance is a musician and director from Dallas. His feature film “An Oversimplification of Her Beauty” premiered as part of the New Frontier section at the Sundance Film Festival in 2012. He has previously directed short films including “They Charge for the Sun,” “Swimming in Your Skin Again,” and “18 Black Girls / Boys Ages 1-18 Who Have Arrived at the Singularity and Are Thus Spiritual Machines.”

