TV News Roundup: HBO to Host ‘Hogwarts House Challenges’ in Three U.S. Cities

In today’s roundup, HBO announces the “Hogwarts House Challenges” events to promote the “Harry Potter” films on its platforms and National Geographic releases the first trailer for “Genuis: Piccasso.”

SPECIAL EVENTS

To celebrate the “Harry Potter” film series coming to HBO, the premium cable network will host “Hogwarts House Challenges” in in Atlanta, Boston, and Denver where fans can participate in trivia and challenges. They will also be able to view original props including the basilisk’s fang, Bellatrix’s dagger, and the Magical Drafts and Potions textbook. At each event, prizes will be awarded for best costume, best team photo and more. Hogwarts House Challenges, powered by Wink Back, Inc., will kick off in Atlanta on Jan. 18, followed by Boston on Jan. 25, and Denver on Jan. 31. A limited number of tickets will be available on HBO’s Facebook page in the coming days. All of the “Harry Potter” films and the spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” are now available on HBO.

FIRST LOOKS

National Geographic‘s “Genius” returns for a second season with “Genius: Picasso” on April 24. Watch the new trailer below:

Hulu‘s “The Handmaid’s Tale” has released new first look photos ahead of the Season 2 premiere in April. The show’s second season will explore Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. “The Handmaid’s Tale” comes to Hulu from MGM Television and is created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller and executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, and Elisabeth Moss. MGM serves as the international distributor for the series.

BBC America has released first look photos for its new series “Killing Eve” which will premiere on Apr. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer and based on the novellas by Luke Jennings,“Killing Eve” centers on Eve (Oh), a low-level MI5 security officer, and Villanelle (Comer), a trained killer, as they battle with each other. “Killing Eve” is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America with Phoebe Waller-Bridge serving as lead writer, showrunner and executive producer. Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris are executive producers, with Colin Wratten serving as producer and Oh serving as associate producer.

RENEWALS

“DailyMailTV” has been renewed for a second season. The show, which is distributed by CBS, had the highest rated national debut of any syndicated newsmagazine since 2007. The show has grown by double digits since its opener and by December 17 had averaged more than 1.6 million daily viewers, maintaining its lead for 15 weeks in a row.

IFC has renewed comedy “Stan Against Evil” for a third season. Created and executive produced by Dana Gould, the show stars John C. McGinley as a former sheriff battling the supernatural in a small town. “Stan Against Evil” is produced by 3 Arts Entertainment and Radical Media. The new season is set to premiere this fall.