HBO Execs on ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season, ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2

JERUSALEM — The final season of “Game of Thrones” will not disappoint, promise HBO executives who recounted being at the table read for the last few episodes.

“It was a really powerful moment in our lives and our career,” said Francesca Orsi, HBO SVP of drama, who took part in a panel titled “The Best of HBO” at the INTV Conference in Israel. “None of the cast had received the scripts prior, and one by one they started to fall down to their deaths.”

Orsi was joined on the panel by programming president Casey Bloys with drama chiefs David Levine, moderated by WME’s Marc Korman.

She said that at the table read of the final script, everyone stood up and applauded for 15 minutes. “It was amazing,” she said.

The network execs revealed they hope to continue the magic with the spinoffs, which Orsi promised will live up to the original. “It feels like corporate malfeasance to not continue it,” said Orsi. “That’s why it spawned three, four, five spinoffs,” addding that “we’re going big.”

The executives also addressed the second season of “Big Little Lies,” which will also try to capture the magic of the first. “We feel really confident we have to more to do and say and there’s passion on the part of the cast,” said Orsi. “The scripts are as good if not better than last season.”

She acknowledged, though, that the transition from a one-season effort to a second season was a financial hurdle, requiring huge renegotiations with the cast.

The executives also discussed competing with Netflix. “They’re in the volume business, we’re in the curation business,” said Bloys. Orsi added that the deluge of series from the streamer is “absolutely diluting” quality of shows by ordering in volume.

Asked about Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes’ recent megabucks deals with the streamer, Bloys acknowledged that he couldn’t compete but said the creators deserve the big paydays. “The reason they’re getting paid so much is they’re so prolific,” he said. “That’s a very valuable talent.”

But Levine added that HBO benefits from creators with singular vision for their shows. “If David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] had five shows with us, ‘Game of Thrones’ wouldn’t be ‘Game of Thrones’,” he said.