HBO Europe Picks Up BBC America’s Sandra Oh Spy Series ‘Killing Eve’

Endeavor Content has racked up international sales on “Killing Eve,” the Phoebe Waller-Bridge spy drama starring Sandra Oh (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Jodie Comer (“Thirteen”).

The BBC has already acquired the buzzy series for the U.K. ahead of its U.S. bow on BBC America this coming Sunday. The latest pre-sales include to HBO Europe, which has taken it for Central and Eastern Europe, Iberia, and Scandinavia. Other early buyers include Israeli pay-TV platform Hot and Kiwi pubcaster TVNZ.

The eight-part series was produced by the U.K.’s Sid Gentle Films and is based on the Luke Jennings novellas. It follows a bored M15 operative (Oh) who is assigned to tracking a prolific and enigmatic female assassin, Villanelle (Comer). “Fleabag” writer and star Waller-Bridge has infused the series, which was shot across Europe, with her trademark dark humor, alongside the usual action and intrigue elements of a cat-and-mouse spy drama.

“’Killing Eve’ is original, sharp and grippingly adapted by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.” said Gary Marenzi, head of entertainment sales and partnerships for Endeavor Content. “It’s clear from our growing list of global partners on this show that audiences are hungry for fresh and subversive storytelling, and we’re proud to have championed this project from its inception.”

The show is in competition at the inaugural Canneseries event, which kicks off in Cannes later this week ahead of the MipTV market, where Endeavor will continue the sales effort.