HBO Orders Pilot for Israeli Drama ‘Euphoria’

JERUSALEM — HBO is moving ahead with a pilot for teen drama “Euphoria,” based on the Israeli format.

HBO programming president made the announcement at the INTV Conference in Israel, telling the audience, “We gave the greenlight on Friday.”

The original ten-part drama series–which was created by Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin and Tmira Yardeni–aired on Israel’s HOT3.

HBO Drama SVP Francesca Orsi described the series as ” ‘Kids’ meets ‘Trainspotting’,” she said. “And what might exist when parents don’t exist.” Added drama SVP David Levine, “We’re always looking for things from Israel, because of the innovation and the way things are filmed.”

Described as a look at the brutality and pleasures of teen existence today, “Euphoria” follows a group of high school students as they attempt to cope through drugs, sex and violence in an effort to make sense of an uncertain future.

Sam Levinson will serve as writer and executive producer. Leshem, Levin, and Yardeni will also executive produce along with Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi, Gary Lennon, John Hodges, Ravi Nandan, and Kevin Turen.

“Euphoria” marks the latest Israeli series to be adapted for HBO. Previously, the premium cable network aired the drama series “In Treatment,” which was based on the Israeli format “BeTipul.”