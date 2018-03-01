‘Daily Show’ Vet Hasan Minhaj to Host Weekly Netflix Talk Show

Hasan Minhaj is set to host his own weekly Netflix talk show, Variety has confirmed.

Minhaj, who has served as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” since 2014, had a breakout year in 2017. He received praise for hosting the first White House Correspondents’ Dinner since the election of Donald Trump last April. He also saw the release of his first comedy special, “Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King,” which launched on Netflix in May.

Netflix has ordered 32 episodes of the new show, which will launch later this year. Minhaj will stay with “The Daily Show” until this summer. Comedy Central is also set to air a new special from Minhaj and the sketch comedy quartet Goatface.

Minhaj will executive produce in addition to hosting. Series co-creator Prashanth Venkataramanujam will also executive produce along with Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman of Art & Industry and Jennie Church-Cooper of Haven Entertainment.

Minhaj is repped by WME, Haven Entertainment, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller, LLP. Venkataramanujam is repped by Gersh, Ali Farris Entertainment, and Stone Genow Smelkinson Binder & Christopher, LLP.

The news comes just weeks after fellow “Daily Show” correspondent Michelle Wolf scored her own Netflix talk show. Wolf is also set to host this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The show is the latest move in Netflix’s push into the talk show space. The streamer recently launched the David Letterman interview series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” which has already featured appearances by Barack Obama and George Clooney. In addition, “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale,” weekly series featuring the former “The Soup” host, debuted on Netflix on Feb. 18.

Netflix also currently airs the talk show “Bill Nye Saves the World” and has acquired Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Minhaj’s new series.