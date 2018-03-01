You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Daily Show’ Vet Hasan Minhaj to Host Weekly Netflix Talk Show

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hasan Minhaj
CREDIT: Andrew Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Hasan Minhaj is set to host his own weekly Netflix talk show, Variety has confirmed.

Minhaj, who has served as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” since 2014, had a breakout year in 2017. He received praise for hosting the first White House Correspondents’ Dinner since the election of Donald Trump last April. He also saw the release of his first comedy special, “Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King,” which launched on Netflix in May.

Netflix has ordered 32 episodes of the new show, which will launch later this year. Minhaj will stay with “The Daily Show” until this summer. Comedy Central is also set to air a new special from Minhaj and the sketch comedy quartet Goatface.

Minhaj will executive produce in addition to hosting. Series co-creator Prashanth Venkataramanujam will also executive produce along with Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman of Art & Industry and Jennie Church-Cooper of Haven Entertainment.

Minhaj is repped by WME, Haven Entertainment, and  Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller, LLP. Venkataramanujam is repped by Gersh, Ali Farris Entertainment, and Stone Genow Smelkinson Binder & Christopher, LLP.

The news comes just weeks after fellow “Daily Show” correspondent Michelle Wolf scored her own Netflix talk show. Wolf is also set to host this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The show is the latest move in Netflix’s push into the talk show space. The streamer recently launched the David Letterman interview series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” which has already featured appearances by Barack Obama and George Clooney. In addition, “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale,” weekly series featuring the former “The Soup” host, debuted on Netflix on Feb. 18.

Netflix also currently airs the talk show “Bill Nye Saves the World” and has acquired Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the news of Minhaj’s new series.

More TV

  • Weinstein PBS Documentary

    TV Review: 'Weinstein,' a Documentary From Frontline and the BBC, on PBS

    Hasan Minhaj is set to host his own weekly Netflix talk show, Variety has confirmed. Minhaj, who has served as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” since 2014, had a breakout year in 2017. He received praise for hosting the first White House Correspondents’ Dinner since the election of Donald Trump last April. He […]

  • Alyson HanniganLondon Film and Comic Con,

    ABC Orders Comedy Pilot Starring Alyson Hannigan With Kerry Washington Producing

    Hasan Minhaj is set to host his own weekly Netflix talk show, Variety has confirmed. Minhaj, who has served as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” since 2014, had a breakout year in 2017. He received praise for hosting the first White House Correspondents’ Dinner since the election of Donald Trump last April. He […]

  • Jaina Lee Ortiz

    'Station 19' Star Jaina Lee Ortiz on Joining Shondaland and Kerry Washington's Advice

    Hasan Minhaj is set to host his own weekly Netflix talk show, Variety has confirmed. Minhaj, who has served as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” since 2014, had a breakout year in 2017. He received praise for hosting the first White House Correspondents’ Dinner since the election of Donald Trump last April. He […]

  • Hasan Minhaj

    'Daily Show' Vet Hasan Minhaj to Host Weekly Netflix Talk Show

    Hasan Minhaj is set to host his own weekly Netflix talk show, Variety has confirmed. Minhaj, who has served as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” since 2014, had a breakout year in 2017. He received praise for hosting the first White House Correspondents’ Dinner since the election of Donald Trump last April. He […]

  • Andrey Zvyagintsev Developing Russian-Language Drama with

    'Loveless' Helmer Andrey Zvyagintsev Developing Russian-Language Drama With Paramount

    Hasan Minhaj is set to host his own weekly Netflix talk show, Variety has confirmed. Minhaj, who has served as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” since 2014, had a breakout year in 2017. He received praise for hosting the first White House Correspondents’ Dinner since the election of Donald Trump last April. He […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad