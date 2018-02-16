You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Harry Connick Jr. Talk Show to End After 2 Seasons (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Daniel's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harry Connick Jr
CREDIT: Mike McGregor for Variety

Harry Connick Junior’s daytime talk show is drawing to a close.

“‘Harry’ is ending it’s run after two seasons,” a spokesperson for NBCUniversal Domestic Television told Variety. “Harry is a phenomenal talent and it’s been a great partnership working with the Fox Stations and other supportive groups on this truly unique show.”

“Harry” will continue to tape through September. For the week ending Jan. 28, the most recent for which data is available, the show averaged a 0.9 Nielsen household rating.

“I have truly loved doing this show and appreciate your welcoming me into your homes every single day,” Connick said. “I’m incredibly proud of the show we produced over the past two seasons. We tried to create a safe place where families could gather to be entertained, uplifted and inspired and where we could celebrate everyday women who work hard to make our world a better place.  I am truly  grateful for the opportunity and will continue to find avenues to uplift our country.”

“Harry” served up an upbeat blend of talk, comedy and variety segments in addition to music and performances. The show had been championed by Fox Television Stations, which renewed it in 17 markets last March, leading to the season-two order from NBCUniversal.

The series was exec produced headed by Eric and Justin Stangel, alums of “The Late Show with David Letterman,” and Jason Kurtz. Connick and his longtime manager Ann Marie Wilkins also served as exec producers.

More TV

  • The Last O.G. Ep. 101 27038_001

    TV News Roundup: TBS Releases 'The Last O.G.' Trailer With Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish (Watch)

    Harry Connick Junior’s daytime talk show is drawing to a close. “‘Harry’ is ending it’s run after two seasons,” a spokesperson for NBCUniversal Domestic Television told Variety. “Harry is a phenomenal talent and it’s been a great partnership working with the Fox Stations and other supportive groups on this truly unique show.” “Harry” will continue […]

  • Harry Connick Jr

    Harry Connick Jr. Talk Show to End After 2 Seasons (EXCLUSIVE)

    Harry Connick Junior’s daytime talk show is drawing to a close. “‘Harry’ is ending it’s run after two seasons,” a spokesperson for NBCUniversal Domestic Television told Variety. “Harry is a phenomenal talent and it’s been a great partnership working with the Fox Stations and other supportive groups on this truly unique show.” “Harry” will continue […]

  • George Stephanopoulos

    ABC's George Stephanopoulos Lands Exclusive Interview With Ex-FBI Chief Comey

    Harry Connick Junior’s daytime talk show is drawing to a close. “‘Harry’ is ending it’s run after two seasons,” a spokesperson for NBCUniversal Domestic Television told Variety. “Harry is a phenomenal talent and it’s been a great partnership working with the Fox Stations and other supportive groups on this truly unique show.” “Harry” will continue […]

  • SHAILENE WOODLEY LAURA DERN AND ZOE

    'Big Little Lies' Season 2: Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz Set to Return

    Harry Connick Junior’s daytime talk show is drawing to a close. “‘Harry’ is ending it’s run after two seasons,” a spokesperson for NBCUniversal Domestic Television told Variety. “Harry is a phenomenal talent and it’s been a great partnership working with the Fox Stations and other supportive groups on this truly unique show.” “Harry” will continue […]

  • Darren Criss The assassination of Gianni

    Why Laura Branigan's 'Gloria' Is the Perfect Song to an On-Screen Crime Scheme

    Harry Connick Junior’s daytime talk show is drawing to a close. “‘Harry’ is ending it’s run after two seasons,” a spokesperson for NBCUniversal Domestic Television told Variety. “Harry is a phenomenal talent and it’s been a great partnership working with the Fox Stations and other supportive groups on this truly unique show.” “Harry” will continue […]

  • Madeleine StoweELLE Women in Hollywood Awards,

    Fox Drama Pilot 'Mixtape' Casts Madeleine Stowe in Series Regular Role

    Harry Connick Junior’s daytime talk show is drawing to a close. “‘Harry’ is ending it’s run after two seasons,” a spokesperson for NBCUniversal Domestic Television told Variety. “Harry is a phenomenal talent and it’s been a great partnership working with the Fox Stations and other supportive groups on this truly unique show.” “Harry” will continue […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad