Harry Connick Jr. Talk Show to End After 2 Seasons (EXCLUSIVE)

Harry Connick Junior’s daytime talk show is drawing to a close.

“‘Harry’ is ending it’s run after two seasons,” a spokesperson for NBCUniversal Domestic Television told Variety. “Harry is a phenomenal talent and it’s been a great partnership working with the Fox Stations and other supportive groups on this truly unique show.”

“Harry” will continue to tape through September. For the week ending Jan. 28, the most recent for which data is available, the show averaged a 0.9 Nielsen household rating.

“I have truly loved doing this show and appreciate your welcoming me into your homes every single day,” Connick said. “I’m incredibly proud of the show we produced over the past two seasons. We tried to create a safe place where families could gather to be entertained, uplifted and inspired and where we could celebrate everyday women who work hard to make our world a better place. I am truly grateful for the opportunity and will continue to find avenues to uplift our country.”

“Harry” served up an upbeat blend of talk, comedy and variety segments in addition to music and performances. The show had been championed by Fox Television Stations, which renewed it in 17 markets last March, leading to the season-two order from NBCUniversal.

The series was exec produced headed by Eric and Justin Stangel, alums of “The Late Show with David Letterman,” and Jason Kurtz. Connick and his longtime manager Ann Marie Wilkins also served as exec producers.