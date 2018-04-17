‘Night Court’ Alumni and More Remember Harry Anderson: ‘One of a Kind’

“Night Court” alumni and more media personalities have taken to social media to mourn the death of Harry Anderson, who played Judge Harry T. Stone on the ’80s legal comedy.
The 65-year-old actor died at his home in Asheville, N.C., according to a local media report. Police officers found his body early Monday morning, according to a report by WSPA-TV, the CBS affiliate in Spartanburg, N.C.
Marsha Warfield, who starred as court officer Rosalind “Roz” Russell alongside Anderson’s lovably quirky Manhattan judge character in “Night Court,” expressed her sadness about the news on Twitter on Monday.
“Oh no! Aw man, I’m so sorry to hear this,” the actress tweeted. “My condolences to his family, friends, fans and everyone who loved him. Rest in peace, Harry the Hat, you were my friend.”
Judd Apatow posted on social media as well, sharing a personal memory with the late actor, in which he recalled his kindness and humor.
“I interviewed Harry Anderson when I was 15 years old and he was so kind, and frank and hilarious,” he wrote. “The interview is in my book Sick In The Head. He was a one of a kind talent who made millions so happy.”
Neil Patrick Harris wrote that Anderson was “one of my comedy and magic inspirations growing up.” “We became friendly over the years – he worked at the @MagicCastle_AMA and recently sold me a handful of great magic memorabilia,” he went on. “My sincere condolences to his family.”
