‘Happy!’ Renewed for Season 2 at Syfy

“Happy!” has been renewed for a second season at Syfy, the cable network announced Monday.

The news comes ahead of the Season 1 finale of the series this Wednesday.

Based on the New York Times best-selling author Grant Morrison and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel of the same name, “Happy!” follows Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni), an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man, who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy (Patton Oswalt).

“’Happy!’ struck a chord with our SYFY audience and disrupted the TV landscape with its unique storytelling and outrageous performances led by Christopher Meloni,” said Chris McCumber, president of entertainment networks at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “If people thought this season was crazy – I can’t wait for fans to see what Grant Morrison, Brian Taylor and the entire cast and crew have in store for Sax and Happy!”

The series is produced by Universal Cable Productions. Morrison and Brian Taylor co-wrote the pilot teleplay and serve as executive producers. Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Toby Jaffe of Original Film, Meloni, and showrunner Patrick Macmanus also executive produce.