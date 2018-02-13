Hannah Simone, Michael Cudlitz Take Lead Roles in ABC Comedy Pilots

Hannah Simone and Michael Cudlitz have both landed lead roles in ABC single-camera comedy pilots, Variety has confirmed.

Simone will star in “Greatest American Hero,” ABC’s female-centric reboot of the classic 1980s series. She will play Meera Patel, an Indian-American woman who loves loves tequila and karaoke and has spent her life searching and failing to find her thing. But all that changes when aliens entrust her with a super suit to protect the planet.

Simone currently stars in the Fox comedy “New Girl,” which is returning for its seventh and final season in April. She was most recently seen in the film “Why We’re Killing Gunther,” appearing alongside Taran Killam, Bobby Moynihan, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. She also appeared in the Sundance film “Band Aid” opposite Zoe Lister-Jones (who also wrote and directed the film) and hosted Fox’s reality competition series, “Kicking & Screaming.”

She is repped by UTA, Alpita Patel Management, and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.

Rachna Fruchbom will write and executive produce “Greatest American Hero” with Nahnatchka Khan executive producing via her Fierce Baby banner. Mandy Summers of Fierce Baby will also executive produce along with Tawnia McKiernan. 20th Century Fox Television, where Khan and Fruchbom are both under overall deals, will co-produce with ABC Studios.

Cudlitz will star in the untitled family comedy pilot from writer and executive producer Tim Doyle. Set in the 1970s, it follows an Irish-Catholic family with a working-class dad (Cudlitz), traditional mom, and eight boisterous sons navigating changes big and small during one of America’s most turbulent decades.

Cudlitz is perhaps best known for playing Abraham Ford on the megahit AMC series “The Walking Dead.” His previous credits include starring in the police drama “Southland” and the World War II series “Band of Brothers.” He also starred in the ABC pilot “The Trustee” last season.

He is repped by APA, Anonymous Content and Stone Genow.