‘Hanna’ Amazon Series Casts Esme Creed-Miles, Joel Kinnaman, Mireille Enos in Lead Roles

The series adaptation of the action film “Hanna” at Amazon has found its three leads, Variety has learned.

Esme Creed-Miles, Joel Kinnaman, and Mireille Enos will star in the drama, which was ordered straight-to-series at Amazon last May. In addition, Sarah Adina Smith is set to direct. Her previous directing credits include the FX series “Legion,” the HBO series “Room 104,” and the film “Buster’s Mal Heart.”

The series will begin shooting in March across Hungary, Slovakia, Spain and the U.K.

Written by David Farr, who co-wrote the original film, “Hanna” follows the journey of a young girl with extraordinary skills as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the truth behind who she is.

Enos plays Marissa, an efficient and ruthless agent, having risen up the ranks of the CIA. However, beneath her cool exterior is a deeply buried secret that continues to haunt her. The reappearance of Hanna and her father Erik threaten to expose the past she has worked to repress. Kinnaman plays Erik, a hardened, intuitive and uncompromising soldier and mercenary, who, for the past 15 years, has raised his daughter in the remote forests of northern Poland. Isolated from the world he once knew, he has trained Hanna in every method of survival, with his only goal, to keep her safe. But, his teenage daughter begins to seek freedom from the restricted haven he has created.

Creed-Miles takes on her first leading role as Hanna, who has lived all her life in a forest in Northern Poland until becoming the heart of an unraveling conspiracy. Hanna feels she must leave the confinement of the forest to experience life, but once in the world, Hanna is hunted by Marissa and others connected to Hanna’s hidden origins and exceptional abilities.

The castings mark a reunion for Enos and Kinnaman, who previously starred together in the AMC series “The Killing.”

The Swedish-born Kinnaman also starred in the recently released Netflix adaptation of “Altered Carbon,” and also had a regular role on “House of Cards.” He is known for his work in films like “Suicide Squad,” “Robocop,” and “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.”

Enos, in addition to “The Killing,” starred in the ABC drama “The Catch.” She will also appear in the upcoming Amazon series “Good Omens” and previously appeared in Amazon’s anthology series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.” She has appeared in films like “Gangster Squad,” “World War Z,” and “If I Stay.”

NBCUniversal International Studios will produce alongside Working Title Television in the UK. JoAnn Alfano for NBCUniversal International Studios and Andrew Woodhead for Working Title Television will executive produce in addition to Marty Adelstein, who produced the original film, and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios. Tom Coan serves as co-executive Producer for NBCUniversal International Studios and Hugh Warren is producing. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner also serve as executive producers for Working Title Television.

“I’m thrilled that ‘Hanna’ has managed to attract a visionary director and actors of the calibre of Mireille and Joel to play our adult leads,” Farr said. “And in Esme Creed-Miles I believe we have discovered a star of the future – she is going to be a very special Hanna. ‘Hanna’ aims to be both a raw-knuckle ride and a deeply touching family drama. It has the visceral excitement of a genuine conspiracy thriller but also the simple humanity of a rites of passage drama. Hanna is in a very unusual family. She’s a very special teenager. But all teenagers think they’re abnormal. She’s just a little more abnormal than most.”

The 2011 film version of “Hanna,” directed by Joe Wright, starred Saoirse Ronan as Hanna, Eric Bana as Eric, and Cate Blanchett as Marissa.

(Pictured: Mireille Enos, left; Joel Kinnaman, center; Esme Creed-Miles, right)