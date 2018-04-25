You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hank Azaria Says He’s Willing to ‘Step Aside’ From Controversial Apu Role

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Hank Azaria during Tuesday's April 24, 2018 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ÃÂ©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: CBS

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Hank Azaria addressed the controversy over one of the “Simpsons” characters he voices, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.

Apu’s portrayal came under scrutiny after the documentary “The Problem with Apu” brought attention to the stereotypical depiction of Indian immigrants that the character presents.

“I think the most important thing is to listen to Indian people and their experience with it,” Azaria said. “I really want to see Indian, South Asian writers in the writers room…including how [Apu] is voiced or not voiced. I’m perfectly willing to step aside. It just feels like the right thing to do to me.”

Azaria said he understood the controversy surrounding his character. “It’s come to my attention more and more over the past couple years,” he said.

“The idea that anyone young or old, past or present, being bullied based on Apu really makes me sad,” he continued. “It certainly was not my intention. I wanted to bring joy and laughter to people.”

The Simpsonsattempted to respond to the criticism with the episode “No Good Read Goes Unpunished,” in which Marge tries to alter a book from a previous era that she’s reading to Lisa to be less offensive. Lisa addresses the camera, saying, “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?”

After some criticized the episode’s handling of the issue, showrunner Al Jean tweeted that he’d “continue to try and find an answer that is popular & more important right.”

Of the “Simpsons'” response, Azaria said, “I had nothing to do with the writing or the voicing [in that episode]. I think if anyone came away from that segment thinking they need to lighten up…that’s definitely the message that I want to send.”

Azaria indicated he was open to change regarding his role as Apu. “I’ve given this a lot of thought, and as I say my eyes have been opened.”

More TV

  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

    Hank Azaria Says He's Willing to 'Step Aside' From Controversial Apu Role

    On Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Hank Azaria addressed the controversy over one of the “Simpsons” characters he voices, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. Apu’s portrayal came under scrutiny after the documentary “The Problem with Apu” brought attention to the stereotypical depiction of Indian immigrants that the character presents. “I think the most important thing […]

  • Sense8

    TV News Roundup: ‘Sense8’ Finale Special Sets Netflix Premiere Date

    On Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Hank Azaria addressed the controversy over one of the “Simpsons” characters he voices, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. Apu’s portrayal came under scrutiny after the documentary “The Problem with Apu” brought attention to the stereotypical depiction of Indian immigrants that the character presents. “I think the most important thing […]

  • Nicole Emanuele Katherine Oliver

    North Fork TV Festival Sets Judges Panel

    On Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Hank Azaria addressed the controversy over one of the “Simpsons” characters he voices, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. Apu’s portrayal came under scrutiny after the documentary “The Problem with Apu” brought attention to the stereotypical depiction of Indian immigrants that the character presents. “I think the most important thing […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "114 (Top 10

    'American Idol': On the Scene for the Show's Emotional First Live Elimination

    On Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Hank Azaria addressed the controversy over one of the “Simpsons” characters he voices, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. Apu’s portrayal came under scrutiny after the documentary “The Problem with Apu” brought attention to the stereotypical depiction of Indian immigrants that the character presents. “I think the most important thing […]

  • Lost in Space Netflix

    Netflix 'Lost in Space' Reboot Draws 6.3 Million Viewers in First 3 Days, Nielsen Says

    On Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Hank Azaria addressed the controversy over one of the “Simpsons” characters he voices, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. Apu’s portrayal came under scrutiny after the documentary “The Problem with Apu” brought attention to the stereotypical depiction of Indian immigrants that the character presents. “I think the most important thing […]

  • The Path Season 3 Hulu

    'The Path' Canceled at Hulu After 3 Seasons

    On Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Hank Azaria addressed the controversy over one of the “Simpsons” characters he voices, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. Apu’s portrayal came under scrutiny after the documentary “The Problem with Apu” brought attention to the stereotypical depiction of Indian immigrants that the character presents. “I think the most important thing […]

  • Clayne Crawford, a cast member in

    Clayne Crawford Explains His 'Lethal Weapon' Reprimands, Apologizes to Cast and Crew

    On Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Hank Azaria addressed the controversy over one of the “Simpsons” characters he voices, Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. Apu’s portrayal came under scrutiny after the documentary “The Problem with Apu” brought attention to the stereotypical depiction of Indian immigrants that the character presents. “I think the most important thing […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad