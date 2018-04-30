‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Creator Bruce Miller Inks Overall Deal With MGM TV, Hulu

Bruce Miller has signed a multi-year overall deal with MGM Television and Hulu.

Under the deal, Miller will continue to serve as showrunner and executive producer of the Emmy-winning drama “The Handmaid’s Tale” as well as developing future projects for the two companies.

“Bruce and I have worked together for many years and it is such a privilege for me and our team to be able to continue to work with him and Hulu,” said Steve Stark, MGM’s president of television production and development. “His leadership, skill and brilliant vision for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ has helped the series to transcend political and cultural boundaries and we can’t wait to see what’s next.”

Also as part of the deal, Miller will bring on a development executive and will focus on developing projects for Hulu and MGM Television that he will create and write, as well as work to identify writers to work with him in developing these projects under his banner.

“’The Handmaid’s Tale’ series would not be the creative force it is without Bruce Miller behind it,” said Beatrice Springborn, vice president of content development for Hulu. “He is truly a one-of-a-kind partner and storyteller and we’re thrilled to continue our relationship with him to bring authentic, relevant and riveting stories to Hulu.”

Miller is repped by ICM and Jackoway Tyerman.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” had the biggest Emmy haul of any series last year with 8 wins. The show has also won two Golden Globe Awards, the Peabody Award, an AFI award and multiple Guild Awards including the Producers Guild Award. MGM Television and Hulu produce series with MGM serving as the international distributor. Season 2 of the series debuted last week.