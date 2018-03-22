‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Costume Exhibition Set for Atlanta’s SCAD Museum

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Costumes from “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be featured at an exhibition coming to Savannah College of Art and Design’s FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta. Running April 30 to Aug. 12, the exhibit will feature more than 40 garments from seasons one and two of the MGM Television show.

Costume designer Ane Crabtree, who was nominated for an Emmy for her work on the show last year, collaborated with SCAD on the exhibit. She also earned the 2018 Costume Designers Guild award for excellence in contemporary television.

“The beauty of SCAD degree programs lives in the direct connection between classroom instruction and industry — you see it in everything SCAD does, including the celebrated exhibitions of our teaching museums,” said SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace.

“Ane Crabtree is someone who can tell stories with clothes, and the impact the show’s wardrobe has had in the political conversation around the world has been groundbreaking, but honestly not surprising,” said “The Handmaid’s Tale” creator Bruce Miller.

It’s the museum’s first exhibition focused on costume design and ties in with the college’s extensive program offerings of 14 entertainment-focused disciplines including a minor in costume design and a permanent costume collection.

“It’s difficult to imagine a Handmaid’s Tale without Ane Crabtree,” said executive producer Warren Littlefield. “Ane puts her heart and soul into the magnificent costumes that she creates. Throughout America and now even throughout the world women have chosen to wear the Handmaid’s costumes to give voice to their protests for women’s rights.”

Hulu and SCAD FASH will host a screening of episode 3 from season 2 on April 20 followed by a Q&A with cast and producers.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” follows the story of a dystopian future that forces women into subservient roles after an uprising against the U.S. government and stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel and Samira Wiley.

More TV

  • 'Handmaid's Tale' Costume Exhibition Set Atlanta's

    'Handmaid's Tale' Costume Exhibition Set for Atlanta's SCAD Museum

    Costumes from “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be featured at an exhibition coming to Savannah College of Art and Design’s FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta. Running April 30 to Aug. 12, the exhibit will feature more than 40 garments from seasons one and two of the MGM Television show. Costume designer Ane Crabtree, […]

  • Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Acquires Weather

    Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Acquires Weather Channel

    Costumes from “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be featured at an exhibition coming to Savannah College of Art and Design’s FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta. Running April 30 to Aug. 12, the exhibit will feature more than 40 garments from seasons one and two of the MGM Television show. Costume designer Ane Crabtree, […]

  • CBS News Names Caitlin Conant Political

    CBS News Names Caitlin Conant Political Director

    Costumes from “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be featured at an exhibition coming to Savannah College of Art and Design’s FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta. Running April 30 to Aug. 12, the exhibit will feature more than 40 garments from seasons one and two of the MGM Television show. Costume designer Ane Crabtree, […]

  • THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN

    Ryan Murphy on 'Versace' Finale, '9-1-1' Plans and His Crazy Year Ahead

    Costumes from “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be featured at an exhibition coming to Savannah College of Art and Design’s FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta. Running April 30 to Aug. 12, the exhibit will feature more than 40 garments from seasons one and two of the MGM Television show. Costume designer Ane Crabtree, […]

  • ROSEANNE - "Dress to Impress" -

    TV Review: ‘Roseanne,’ Season 10

    Costumes from “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be featured at an exhibition coming to Savannah College of Art and Design’s FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta. Running April 30 to Aug. 12, the exhibit will feature more than 40 garments from seasons one and two of the MGM Television show. Costume designer Ane Crabtree, […]

  • TV Marketing Massive

    TV's Top Marketing Execs Break Down the Power of Data at Variety's Massive Summit

    Costumes from “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be featured at an exhibition coming to Savannah College of Art and Design’s FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta. Running April 30 to Aug. 12, the exhibit will feature more than 40 garments from seasons one and two of the MGM Television show. Costume designer Ane Crabtree, […]

  • Hallmark Channel Upfront Shifts From Swanky

    Hallmark Channel Upfront Shifts From Swanky to Snowy Amid Storm

    Costumes from “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be featured at an exhibition coming to Savannah College of Art and Design’s FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta. Running April 30 to Aug. 12, the exhibit will feature more than 40 garments from seasons one and two of the MGM Television show. Costume designer Ane Crabtree, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad