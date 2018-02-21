‘Hamilton’ Star Phillipa Soo Joins CBS Drama Pilot ‘The Code’

Phillipa Soo has been cast in the upcoming CBS drama pilot “The Code,” Variety has learned.

The tells the story of the military’s brightest minds as they take on our country’s toughest challenges – inside the courtroom and out – where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator – and a Marine.

Soo will star as 2nd Lieutenant Harper, described as a hyper-organized officer capable of sub-dividing any problem into color-coded action points. Harper is a highly capable lawyer who wishes she could skip the small stuff and take on bigger cases.

Soo is best known for playing Eliza in the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton.” She was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance. She has also had a handful of on-screen roles, including the NBC series “Smash” as well as providing voices for the hit Disney film “Moana.”

She is repped by UTA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

“The Code” hails from co-writers Craig Sweeny and Craig Turk, who also executive produce. Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman will also executive produce. Sweeny will serve as showrunner. Marc Webb will direct the pilot and executive produce the pilot, which is produced by CBS Television Studios.

Soo is the latest member of the “Hamilton” original cast to answer Hollywood’s call. “Hamilton” mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda has found himself with no shortage of film and television work since the musical became a runaway hit. He co-wrote the songs for “Moana” and will star in the upcoming film “Mary Poppins Returns.” He is also attached as creative producer and musical mastermind of the feature film and TV series adaptations of “The Kingkiller Chronicle,” among many other projects.

Meanwhile, fellow cast member Daveed Diggs recently executive produced the ABC comedy “The Mayor,” and made guest appearances on shows like “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Black-ish.” Renée Elise Goldsberry, who played Angelica Schuyler in “Hamilton,” recently starred in the Netflix drama “Altered Carbon.” And Aaron Burr himself, a.k.a actor Leslie Odom Jr., has fielded multiple offers for lead roles in broadcast pilots this season, sources say.