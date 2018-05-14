You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Guillermo del Toro Horror Anthology Series Ordered at Netflix

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Guillermo Del Toro'The Shape Of Water' photocall, 74th Venice International Film Festival, Italy - 31 Aug 2017
CREDIT: Laura Antonelli/REX/Shutterstock

Guillermo del Toro has sold a new horror anthology series to Netflix.

The streaming giant has ordered “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight,” in which the Academy Award-winning filmmaker will present a collection of personally curated stories that are described as both equally sophisticated and horrific.

Del Toro is the creator and executive producer on the series, and will also serve as writer and director on select episodes. He will also hand pick a team of the genre writers and filmmakers to bring his selection of stories to life. There is no set episode count or premiere date at this time. “The Shape of Water” producer J. Miles Dale will also serve as executive producer, along with Gary Ungar of Exile Entertainment.

The project continues del Toro’s collaboration with Netflix, which currently airs his animated series “Trollhunters.” The third season of that series is set to launch on May 25. “10 After Midnight” will mark the first live-action series he has sold to Netflix in addition to being Netflix’s first horror anthology series.

Del Toro’s film “The Shape of Water” recently earned four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Score and Best Production Design. His previous film credits also include “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Devil’s Backbone,” “Blade II,” “Hellboy” and “Hellboy II: The Golden Army,” and “Pacific Rim.” On the TV side, he co-created the FX series “The Strain,” which ended in 2017 after four seasons.

More TV

  • Guillermo Del Toro'The Shape Of Water'

    Guillermo del Toro Horror Anthology Series Ordered at Netflix

    Guillermo del Toro has sold a new horror anthology series to Netflix. The streaming giant has ordered “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight,” in which the Academy Award-winning filmmaker will present a collection of personally curated stories that are described as both equally sophisticated and horrific. Del Toro is the creator and executive producer […]

  • Seth Meyers NBC scripted shows

    Seth Meyers' Best Jokes From NBC's Upfront: From 'Cosby Show' to Megyn Kelly

    Guillermo del Toro has sold a new horror anthology series to Netflix. The streaming giant has ordered “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight,” in which the Academy Award-winning filmmaker will present a collection of personally curated stories that are described as both equally sophisticated and horrific. Del Toro is the creator and executive producer […]

  • TIMELESS -- "A History of San

    TV Ratings: 'Timeless' Finale Sees Small Uptick

    Guillermo del Toro has sold a new horror anthology series to Netflix. The streaming giant has ordered “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight,” in which the Academy Award-winning filmmaker will present a collection of personally curated stories that are described as both equally sophisticated and horrific. Del Toro is the creator and executive producer […]

  • Project Runway

    'Project Runway' to Return to Bravo

    Guillermo del Toro has sold a new horror anthology series to Netflix. The streaming giant has ordered “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight,” in which the Academy Award-winning filmmaker will present a collection of personally curated stories that are described as both equally sophisticated and horrific. Del Toro is the creator and executive producer […]

  • AMERICAN IDOL - "117 (Top 5)"

    'American Idol' Top 3 Talk Carrie Underwood, Upcoming Finale

    Guillermo del Toro has sold a new horror anthology series to Netflix. The streaming giant has ordered “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight,” in which the Academy Award-winning filmmaker will present a collection of personally curated stories that are described as both equally sophisticated and horrific. Del Toro is the creator and executive producer […]

  • Neilsons Measurment Problems TV Digital

    Univision Joins 'Open A.P.' Audience-Targeting Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

    Guillermo del Toro has sold a new horror anthology series to Netflix. The streaming giant has ordered “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight,” in which the Academy Award-winning filmmaker will present a collection of personally curated stories that are described as both equally sophisticated and horrific. Del Toro is the creator and executive producer […]

  • Last Man Standing

    Fox Chiefs Talk 'Last Man Standing,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'Roseanne' Effect

    Guillermo del Toro has sold a new horror anthology series to Netflix. The streaming giant has ordered “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight,” in which the Academy Award-winning filmmaker will present a collection of personally curated stories that are described as both equally sophisticated and horrific. Del Toro is the creator and executive producer […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad