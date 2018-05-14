Guillermo del Toro Horror Anthology Series Ordered at Netflix

Guillermo del Toro has sold a new horror anthology series to Netflix.

The streaming giant has ordered “Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight,” in which the Academy Award-winning filmmaker will present a collection of personally curated stories that are described as both equally sophisticated and horrific.

Del Toro is the creator and executive producer on the series, and will also serve as writer and director on select episodes. He will also hand pick a team of the genre writers and filmmakers to bring his selection of stories to life. There is no set episode count or premiere date at this time. “The Shape of Water” producer J. Miles Dale will also serve as executive producer, along with Gary Ungar of Exile Entertainment.

The project continues del Toro’s collaboration with Netflix, which currently airs his animated series “Trollhunters.” The third season of that series is set to launch on May 25. “10 After Midnight” will mark the first live-action series he has sold to Netflix in addition to being Netflix’s first horror anthology series.

Del Toro’s film “The Shape of Water” recently earned four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Score and Best Production Design. His previous film credits also include “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “The Devil’s Backbone,” “Blade II,” “Hellboy” and “Hellboy II: The Golden Army,” and “Pacific Rim.” On the TV side, he co-created the FX series “The Strain,” which ended in 2017 after four seasons.