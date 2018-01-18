Hector Elizondo, Holland Taylor Join NBC Comedy Pilot ‘Guess Who Died’

Hector Elizondo and Holland Taylor have been cast in the NBC comedy pilot “Guess Who Died,” Variety has learned.

Based on Lear’s personal experience of working well into his 90’s, the single-camera series is described as a humorous and inspiring look at the shared joys and challenges people experience at any stage of life. Elizondo will play Murray, a positive and upbeat senior with sparkling eyes and a keen, sharp and wonderful sense of humor, who lives with his wife in the Las Esperanzado Senior Community in Palm Springs. Taylor will play Patricia, a former American Airlines flight attendant who is also Murray’s sister-in-law. She can be a little too proper at times, but she’s sharp as a tack with a great sense of humor.

Taylor is a television star with a career spanning over 50 years. She is perhaps best known for her role as Evelyn Harper in the CBS sitcom “Two and a Half Men,” for which she was nominated for four Emmy Awards. She has been nominated for six Emmys throughout her career, winning one in 1999 for her supporting role on the David E. Kelley legal drama “The Practice.” She was also nominated for a Tony Award for the play “Ann,” which she starred in and wrote.

Elizondo has also been an in-demand actor for more than five decades. He has been nominated for five Emmy Awards, most of which for his supporting role on “Chicago Hope,” winning the award in 1997. He most recently played Ed Alzate in ABC’s “Last Man Standing.” He also recently appeared in “Grey’s Anatomy” and lent his voice to the “LEGO Batman Movie.” He is well known for roles in films like “Pretty Woman,” “The Princess Diaries,” and “Runaway Bride.”

Both are repped by The Gersh Agency.

“Guess Who Died” received a pilot production commitment at the network in August. Lear and Tolan will serve as executive producers and writers, with Brent Miller also executive producing. Lear’s Act III Productions and Tolan’s Cloudland Company will produce along with Sony Pictures Television. Cloudland is set up under an overall deal at Sony.