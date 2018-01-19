‘Grown-ish’ Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Grown-ish
CREDIT: Courtesy of Freeform

Grown-ish” has been renewed for a 20-episode second season at Freeform, the network announced Thursday.

A spinoff of the ABC series “Black-ish,” the half-hour comedy follows Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter as she heads into her freshman year of college at Cal U.

The series is produced by ABC Signature Studios and is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, Anderson, Laurence Fishburne and Julie Bean. It airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m./7c on Freeform.

The spinoff was developed at ABC and aired as a planted pilot last spring. After ABC passed on the project, Freeform picked it up.

The show earned critical praise upon its release, currently holding a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review for Variety, Maureen Ryan wrote:

“There are a few growing pains here and there, but in general, ‘Grown-ish’ is a buoyant, sprightly addition to the television scene. Yara Shahidi takes full advantage of the expansion of her screen time, and the kind of piquant, culturally relevant storytelling that ‘Black-ish’ has honed is on display here too. All in all, ‘Grown-ish’ is a smart, breezy expansion of the ‘Black-ish’ family.”

More TV

  • Grown-ish

    'Grown-ish' Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

    “Grown-ish” has been renewed for a 20-episode second season at Freeform, the network announced Thursday. A spinoff of the ABC series “Black-ish,” the half-hour comedy follows Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter as she heads into her freshman year of college at […]

  • MARVEL'S CLOAK & DAGGER - Freeform's

    Freeform Sets Premiere Dates for 'Cloak & Dagger,' 'Bold Type' Season 2

    “Grown-ish” has been renewed for a 20-episode second season at Freeform, the network announced Thursday. A spinoff of the ABC series “Black-ish,” the half-hour comedy follows Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter as she heads into her freshman year of college at […]

  • Rose McGowan

    10 Things We Learned at the Television Critics Assn. Press Tour

    “Grown-ish” has been renewed for a 20-episode second season at Freeform, the network announced Thursday. A spinoff of the ABC series “Black-ish,” the half-hour comedy follows Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter as she heads into her freshman year of college at […]

  • The cast of HEATHERS from l

    TV News Roundup: 'Heathers' Series Releases First Trailer (Watch)

    “Grown-ish” has been renewed for a 20-episode second season at Freeform, the network announced Thursday. A spinoff of the ABC series “Black-ish,” the half-hour comedy follows Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter as she heads into her freshman year of college at […]

  • Arrow

    'Arrow': Echo Kellum Teases the New Team Arrow in Midseason Premiere

    “Grown-ish” has been renewed for a 20-episode second season at Freeform, the network announced Thursday. A spinoff of the ABC series “Black-ish,” the half-hour comedy follows Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter as she heads into her freshman year of college at […]

  • 'Most Valuable Performer' EP Bob Horowitz

    'Most Valuable Performer' EP Bob Horowitz on Merging Sports and Entertainment

    “Grown-ish” has been renewed for a 20-episode second season at Freeform, the network announced Thursday. A spinoff of the ABC series “Black-ish,” the half-hour comedy follows Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter as she heads into her freshman year of college at […]

  • The CW Logo

    CW Beefs Up Development Team Under Gaye Hirsch With Two Promotions, New Hire

    “Grown-ish” has been renewed for a 20-episode second season at Freeform, the network announced Thursday. A spinoff of the ABC series “Black-ish,” the half-hour comedy follows Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter as she heads into her freshman year of college at […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad