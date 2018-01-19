‘Grown-ish’ Renewed for Season 2 at Freeform

“Grown-ish” has been renewed for a 20-episode second season at Freeform, the network announced Thursday.

A spinoff of the ABC series “Black-ish,” the half-hour comedy follows Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter as she heads into her freshman year of college at Cal U.

The series is produced by ABC Signature Studios and is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, Anderson, Laurence Fishburne and Julie Bean. It airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m./7c on Freeform.

The spinoff was developed at ABC and aired as a planted pilot last spring. After ABC passed on the project, Freeform picked it up.

The show earned critical praise upon its release, currently holding a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In her review for Variety, Maureen Ryan wrote:

“There are a few growing pains here and there, but in general, ‘Grown-ish’ is a buoyant, sprightly addition to the television scene. Yara Shahidi takes full advantage of the expansion of her screen time, and the kind of piquant, culturally relevant storytelling that ‘Black-ish’ has honed is on display here too. All in all, ‘Grown-ish’ is a smart, breezy expansion of the ‘Black-ish’ family.”