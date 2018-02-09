ABC Announces ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ Crossover Episode (Watch)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC Announces 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Crossover Episode

Danielle Turchiano

GREY'S ANATOMY SPINOFF - The latest series from the Executive Producers of "Grey’s Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder" follows a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 - from captain to newest recruit - as they risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. These brave men and women are like family, literally and figuratively, and together they put their own lives in jeopardy as first responders to save the lives of others. (ABC/Mitch Haaseth)JAINA LEE ORTIZ
CREDIT: ABC

“Grey’s Anatomy” and its first responder spinoff “Station 19” are prepping for special crossover episode, ABC announced Thursday.

Jaina Lee Ortiz, who plays firefighter Andy Herrera on “Station 19,” will appear on “Grey’s Anatomy” in the Mar. 1 episode entitled “You Really Got a Hold on Me.”

In the episode, former surgeon Ben Warren (Jason George) and Andy visit Grey Sloan after rescuing two boys that have been injured in a house fire. With one of the boys lives literally in Andy’s hands, her skills are put to the test. Meanwhile, the “Grey’s” doctors are hard at work on their projects for the Grey Sloan Surgical Innovation Contest and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) brings Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) in to consult on her and Alex’s (Justin Chambers) patient.

This episode was written by showrunner Stacy McKee, who back in January teased the idea of continued crossovers between the shows at the Television Critics Assn.’s press tour panel for her new series.

“The world takes place in Seattle the same place that ‘Grey’s’ does, so there’s a lot of potential for cross-pollination,” she said. “We hope that comes to fruition.”

Nzingha Stewart directed the episode.

The special crossover episode airs March 1 at 8 p.m., coming a couple of weeks before “Station 19” officially premieres on ABC. That premiere is set for Mar. 22.

This is the same night that “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder” will see its crossover episode, making it a full night #TGITCrossover event.

Watch a trailer for the episode below:

    Thomas Golubić on Guild of Music Supervisors Honors: 'We’re Evolving as an Awards Show'

    ABC Announces 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Station 19' Crossover Episode (Watch)

    A+E Networks Chief Nancy Dubuc Drops Out of Amazon Studios Executive Race

    ABC Orders Comedy Pilot Based on Book 'How May We Hate You' From Justin Noble, Kapital

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Release First Look at 'Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale' (Watch)

    Fox Renews 'The Four' for Season 2

