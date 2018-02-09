ABC Announces ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ Crossover Episode (Watch)

“Grey’s Anatomy” and its first responder spinoff “Station 19” are prepping for special crossover episode, ABC announced Thursday.

Jaina Lee Ortiz, who plays firefighter Andy Herrera on “Station 19,” will appear on “Grey’s Anatomy” in the Mar. 1 episode entitled “You Really Got a Hold on Me.”

In the episode, former surgeon Ben Warren (Jason George) and Andy visit Grey Sloan after rescuing two boys that have been injured in a house fire. With one of the boys lives literally in Andy’s hands, her skills are put to the test. Meanwhile, the “Grey’s” doctors are hard at work on their projects for the Grey Sloan Surgical Innovation Contest and Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) brings Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) in to consult on her and Alex’s (Justin Chambers) patient.

This episode was written by showrunner Stacy McKee, who back in January teased the idea of continued crossovers between the shows at the Television Critics Assn.’s press tour panel for her new series.

“The world takes place in Seattle the same place that ‘Grey’s’ does, so there’s a lot of potential for cross-pollination,” she said. “We hope that comes to fruition.”

Nzingha Stewart directed the episode.

The special crossover episode airs March 1 at 8 p.m., coming a couple of weeks before “Station 19” officially premieres on ABC. That premiere is set for Mar. 22.

This is the same night that “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder” will see its crossover episode, making it a full night #TGITCrossover event.

Watch a trailer for the episode below: