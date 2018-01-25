‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff Title Announced

The title of ABC’s upcoming “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff has finally been revealed. The series, which comes from showrunner Stacy McKee, will be called “Station 19.”

Series executive producer Paris Barclay announced the title on Twitter on Thursday, saying, “Welcome all of them to @STATION19 #greysanatomy spin-off.”

The spinoff is set at Seattle Fire Station 19 in Seattle, Wash., in the same universe as “Grey’s Anatomy” and will see Jason George’s Dr. Ben Warren giving up his life as a surgeon to become a firefighter. With his new firehouse home being just blocks away from Grey Sloan Memorial, producers of the show have said there may be opportunity to see some characters crossover between the two series.

At the Alphabet’s Television Critics Assn. press tour panel in early January 2018, McKee said they were still considering a few options for the show’s title. ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey noted that “coming up with a title is one of the most challenging things we do” and pointed out that the network executives at the time did not select a title for “Grey’s Anatomy” until right before that series debuted in 2005, either.

“We really want to make sure that what we settle on is perfect,” Dungey said.

“Station 19,” which falls under Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland banner, stars George, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Alberto Frezza, Jay Hayden, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval.

“Station 19” will premiere with a special two-hour event on ABC Mar. 22 before taking its usual “TGIT” time slot of 9 p.m. on Mar. 29.