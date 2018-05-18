TV Ratings: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season Finale Tops Thursday

The Season 14 finale of “Grey’s Anatomy” on ABC handily topped its broadcast competition in the Thursday overnight ratings.

“Grey’s Anatomy” drew a 1.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.5 million viewers. It was the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. It was also even with last week’s episode.

Later on ABC, the season finale of “Station 19” (1.0, 5.1 million) ticked up from last week. The season premiere of “What Would You Do?” (0.6, 2.7 million) was down over 30% from last season’s summer premiere.

On CBS, after repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon,” the final two episodes of “Life in Pieces” for this season drew a 1.0 and 5.1 million viewers and a 0.9 and 5 million viewers. The season finale of “SWAT” (1.0, 6.1 million) ticked up.

On NBC, after a repeat of “Ellen’s Game of Games,” the special “American Ninja Warrior All-Stars” drew a 0.8 and 3.4 million viewers.

For Fox, the season finale of “Gotham” (0.6, 2.2 million) is down slightly from last week. “Showtime at the Apollo” (0.6, 2.5 million ) ticked up in viewers.

The season finales of “Supernatural” (0.5, 1.6 million) and “Arrow” (0.5, 1.4 million) both improved.

ABC topped the night in the demo with a 1.2 but finished second in viewers with 5.1 million CBS was second in the demo with a 1.0 but first in viewers with 6.1 million. NBC was third overall with a 0.8 and 3.6 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.6 and 2.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.5 and 1.5 million.