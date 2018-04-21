‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Renewed for Season 15 at ABC

“Grey’s Anatomy” has been renewed for a fifteenth season at ABC, making it the longest-running primetime drama in the history of the network.

“‘Grey’s Anatomy’ has a special place in my heart and millions of viewers feel the same way,” said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment. “Thanks to fiercely loyal fans who have been on this journey since the beginning, and new generations of viewers who continue to discover the joy and drama of Grey Sloan Memorial, the show is as strong as ever.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” remains one of ABC’s top-rated series, with this season averaging a 2.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.7 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. And while the show has seen its ratings decline over the years, it is down only a few percentage points in both measures versus last season, while many other shows are down double digits.

The series stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca.

“Grey’s Anatomy” was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, William Harper, Zoanne Clack, Debbie Allen and Fred Einesman are also executive producers. ABC Studios produces.

The renewal comes after it was announced in August that Rhimes would be leaving ABC Studios after more than a decade to instead take a multi-year production deal with Netflix. Rhimes’ production company, Shondaland, will produce new projects for Netflix while she continues to executive produce her current series at ABC. Rhimes is also an executive producer on “How to Get Away with Murder,” the freshman legal drama “For the People,” and the “Grey’s” spinoff “Station 19.” “Scandal,” another Shondaland show, aired its series finale on Thursday after seven seasons.

ABC had previously renewed freshman medical drama “The Good Doctor” and gave out two-season renewals for comedy favorites “The Goldbergs” and “Modern Family.” The network’s revival of the classic sitcom “Roseanne” has also been picked up for another season.

