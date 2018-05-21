‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to Bring Back Kim Raver as Series Regular for Season 15

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
GREY'S ANATOMY - "Break Down the House" - Meredith and the team are focused on helping Owen's sister after her shocking return, and Amelia faces a conflict over a patient. Meanwhile, Bailey is forced to give Grey Sloan a facelift after the fire, and the doctors are introduced to a few new faces that spice things up around the hospital, on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Richard Cartwright)KIM RAVER, KEVIN MCKIDD, MARTIN HENDERSON
CREDIT: ABC

“Grey’s Anatomy” is bringing back Kim Raver as a series regular ahead of the ABC show’s upcoming 15th season.

“I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular,” Raver said. “Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a special place in my heart for Teddy and feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue her story.”

Raver first played Altman beginning in Season 6 as a main cast member, leaving the series in the Season 8 finale. She recently returned for a multi-episode recurring arc in Season 14. The return to “Grey’s” keeps Raver in the ABC fold, as she recently appeared in a recurring role in Season 2 of ABC’s “Designated Survivor.” The latter show was recently canceled after two seasons.

Raver’s other notable television roles include Fox’s “24” and “24: Live Another Day” as well as NBC’s “Third Watch.” She is repped by Gersh and Atlas Artists.

Raver’s regular return to the Shondaland medical drama also comes on the heels of the exits of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew at the conclusion of Season 14.

The series also stars Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca.

“Grey’s Anatomy” was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, William Harper, Zoanne Clack, Debbie Allen and Fred Einesman are also executive producers. ABC Studios produces.

More TV

  • ROSEANNE - "Knee Deep" - Roseanne's

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of May 21, 2018

    “Grey’s Anatomy” is bringing back Kim Raver as a series regular ahead of the ABC show’s upcoming 15th season. “I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular,” Raver said. “Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a […]

  • The Middle finale

    How ‘The Middle’ Will Say Goodbye After Nine Seasons

    “Grey’s Anatomy” is bringing back Kim Raver as a series regular ahead of the ABC show’s upcoming 15th season. “I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular,” Raver said. “Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a […]

  • Lena Waithe

    Lena Waithe to Receive 'Trailblazer' Honor at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

    “Grey’s Anatomy” is bringing back Kim Raver as a series regular ahead of the ABC show’s upcoming 15th season. “I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular,” Raver said. “Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a […]

  • GREY'S ANATOMY - "Break Down the

    'Grey's Anatomy' to Bring Back Kim Raver as Series Regular for Season 15

    “Grey’s Anatomy” is bringing back Kim Raver as a series regular ahead of the ABC show’s upcoming 15th season. “I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular,” Raver said. “Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a […]

  • Barack Obama Michelle Obama

    Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Netflix Production Deal

    “Grey’s Anatomy” is bringing back Kim Raver as a series regular ahead of the ABC show’s upcoming 15th season. “I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular,” Raver said. “Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a […]

  • WORLD OF DANCE -- Season: 2

    Jennifer Lopez Says 'World of Dance' is Going Younger and Bigger for Second Season

    “Grey’s Anatomy” is bringing back Kim Raver as a series regular ahead of the ABC show’s upcoming 15th season. “I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular,” Raver said. “Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad