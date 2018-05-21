‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to Bring Back Kim Raver as Series Regular for Season 15

“Grey’s Anatomy” is bringing back Kim Raver as a series regular ahead of the ABC show’s upcoming 15th season.

“I am thrilled to reprise the role of Dr. Teddy Altman as a regular,” Raver said. “Returning to Shondaland with the incredibly talented Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the amazing cast is heavenly. I have a special place in my heart for Teddy and feel very lucky to have the opportunity to continue her story.”

Raver first played Altman beginning in Season 6 as a main cast member, leaving the series in the Season 8 finale. She recently returned for a multi-episode recurring arc in Season 14. The return to “Grey’s” keeps Raver in the ABC fold, as she recently appeared in a recurring role in Season 2 of ABC’s “Designated Survivor.” The latter show was recently canceled after two seasons.

Raver’s other notable television roles include Fox’s “24” and “24: Live Another Day” as well as NBC’s “Third Watch.” She is repped by Gersh and Atlas Artists.

Raver’s regular return to the Shondaland medical drama also comes on the heels of the exits of Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew at the conclusion of Season 14.

The series also stars Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca.

“Grey’s Anatomy” was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, William Harper, Zoanne Clack, Debbie Allen and Fred Einesman are also executive producers. ABC Studios produces.