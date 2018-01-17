‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo has signed a two-year extension of her contract with ABC Studios, Variety has confirmed.

Under the deal, Pompeo will become a producer on “Grey’s Anatomy” as well as a co-executive producer on the yet untitled firefighter spinoff set to debut in the spring on March 22. She will reportedly earn $575,000 per episode under the new deal, making her the highest-paid actress on a television drama. Her production company, Calamity Jane, will also get office space on the Disney Burbank lot. She is currently developing a legal drama at ABC called “Big Law,” on which she serves as an executive producer.

The news comes despite the fact that “Grey’s Anatomy” has yet to be renewed beyond its current Season 14. But Pomepo’s contract extension all but guarantees future seasons, especially considering that the show remains the top-rated show on ABC.

In a time when most shows are seeing declines in the ratings, “Grey’s Anatomy” has remained a stable performer for ABC. Midway through its 14th season, which saw the show air its 300th episode, it is averaging a 2.05 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers per episode in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day viewing. That is approximately even with its performance last season.