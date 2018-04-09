Greg Berlanti to Receive 2018 International Emmy Founders Award

With 11 shows on the air across multiple networks at the same time — a record — uberproducer Greg Berlanti is adding another title: He’s been tapped as the recipient of this year’s International Emmy Founders Award.

“Greg Berlanti is a renaissance producer whose shows and characters have the unique power to strike a chord with global audiences across all genres and demographics,” said Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner.

Best known for his current slate of superhero shows on the CW including “The Flash” and “Arrow,” Berlanti also serves as executive producer on “Riverdale” and NBC’s “Blindspot,” along with several pilots currently in development. He also directed the recent feature “Love, Simon,” which has earned rave reviews.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized this year by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences with the Founders Award,” said Berlanti. “Knowing that our shows are reaching a global audience is incredibly rewarding. I endeavor to continue to be a part of meaningful and entertaining content that resonates with a worldwide fanbase.”

Past recipients of the award include Shonda Rhimes (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal”), Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”), J.J. Abrams, and Matt Weiner (“Mad Men”).

Berlanti will receive the trophy at the awards gala, which will be held in New York City on November 19.