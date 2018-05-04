Greg Berlanti Options ‘Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Uber-producer Greg Berlanti has added yet another project to his burgeoning slate.

Berlanti Productions has optioned the young adult novel “The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue,” by Mackenzi Lee, for Warner Bros TV, Variety has learned exclusively.

The book, which was published in June 2017 by HarperCollins, is an action adventure story set in the 17th century about a young bisexual British Lord who goes on a European adventure with his biracial best friend (whom he is in love with) and his sister. The novel earned rave reviews and landed on several “best of 2017” lists; a sequel “The Lady’s Guide to Petticoats and Piracy,” is set to be published in October.

CREDIT: Courtesy of HarperCollins

Berlanti is searching for a showrunner to oversee the project before shopping it around to networks.

Berlanti Productions currently has 11 shows in production across multiple networks, including The CW’s “Riverdale” and the superhero series “Arrow,” “The Flash” “Supergirl,” “Legends of Tomorrow” and “Black Lightning” as well as dramas “Blindspot” (NBC) and “Deception” (ABC). “You,” based on the novel by Caroline Kepnes, received a straight-to-series order from Lifetime and is set to premiere this fall. And his untitled “Sabrina” project is in the works at Netflix, reimagining the origins of Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

The shingle also has several pilots in contention for the 2018-2019 season, including the CW’s high school football drama “Spencer,” inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger; CBS dramas “God Friended Me” and “Red Line,” exec produced by Ava Duvernay and starring Noah Wyle; and ABC’s comedy “Most Likely To,” with Diablo Cody.