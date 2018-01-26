‘Greatest American Hero’ Female-Led Reboot Lands Pilot Order at ABC

ABC has given a pilot order to a female-led reboot of “The Greatest American Hero.”

The single-camera comedy, inspired by the 1980s TV show of the same name, centers on Meera, a 30-year-old woman who loves tequila and karaoke and has spent her life searching and failing to find meaning, much to the chagrin of her traditional Indian-American family. An inexplicable event occurs that will change the course of Meera’s life forever when she is entrusted with a super suit to protect the planet.

The project received a put pilot commitment at the network in September.

Rachna Fruchbom will write and executive produce with Nahnatchka Khan executive producing via her Fierce Baby banner. Mandy Summers of Fierce Baby will also executive produce along with Tawnia McKiernan. 20th Century Fox Television, where Khan and Fruchbom are both under overall deals, will co-produce with ABC Studios.

The original series ran for three seasons on ABC from 1981 to 1983. William Katt starred as Ralph Hinkley, a school teacher who is given a super suit by aliens that grant him powers such as flight, invisibility, and X-ray vision. The series also starred Robert Culp, Connie Sellecca, Michael Paré, and Faye Grant.

Fruchbom is repped by UTA. Khan and Fierce Baby are repped by WME. McKiernan is repped by APA and Circle of Confusion.