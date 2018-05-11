‘Great News’ Canceled After Two Seasons at NBC

Great News
CREDIT: NBC

Great News” has been canceled after two seasons at NBC.

The comedy series is set in the world of television news, centering around an up-and-coming news producer, played by Briga Heelan, who finds herself dealing with a new intern — her mother, played by Andrea Martin. The series also starred Adam Campbell, Nicole Richie, Horatio Sanz, Tracey Wigfield, and John Michael Higgins. Executive producer Tina Fey also appeared in Season 2.

The show was renewed last year despite lackluster ratings for its first season. Season 1 averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.4 million viewers in Live+Same Day, with Season 2 dropping to a 0.7 and 3 million.

The series was created by Wigfield, who also served as executive producer. Fey executive produced with Robert Carlock and David Miner. “Great News” was produced by Little Stranger, Inc., Bevel Gears, Big Wig Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Inc. in association with Universal Television.

Earlier on Friday, NBC also canceled the dramas “The Brave” and “Taken.” On the new series side, NBC has given out six drama orders for next season and two for new comedies. The network has ordered the dramas “The InBetween,” “The Gilded Age,” “Manifest,” “The Village,” “New Amsterdam,” and “The Enemy Within.” NBC has also ordered the comedies “Abby’s” and “I Feel Bad.”

