Grammy Awards Ratings Down Sharply From 2017 in Early Nielsen Numbers

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Bruno Mars Grammys
CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Viewership of Sunday’s 60th annual Grammy Awards looks to be down significantly from the 2017 telecast, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers.

The show in Nielsen’s overnight metered markets averaged 12.7 household rating and 21 share in the 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. TV households. That’s down from a 16 household rating for the 2017 telecast.

Despite the drop, the Grammy telecast that handed big wins to hitmaker Bruno Mars still gathered a big crowd that will rank among TV’s most-watched events of the year. CBS handily won Sunday night against mostly repeat competition on the Big Four networks.

More detailed national ratings for the three and a half hour Grammycast will be released later this morning.

More to come

More TV

  • ITV's Banner Tetra Media Readies 'Subutex,'

    ITV's French Banner Tetra Media Studio Readies 'Subutex,' 'Cold Feet' Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

    Viewership of Sunday’s 60th annual Grammy Awards looks to be down significantly from the 2017 telecast, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. The show in Nielsen’s overnight metered markets averaged 12.7 household rating and 21 share in the 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. TV households. That’s down from a 16 household […]

  • Kesha Grammys

    Kesha’s Group Hug, Lorde Holding Court and Other Grammy Moments You Didn’t See on TV

    Viewership of Sunday’s 60th annual Grammy Awards looks to be down significantly from the 2017 telecast, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. The show in Nielsen’s overnight metered markets averaged 12.7 household rating and 21 share in the 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. TV households. That’s down from a 16 household […]

  • Bruno Mars Grammys

    Grammy Awards Ratings Down Sharply From 2017 in Early Nielsen Numbers

    Viewership of Sunday’s 60th annual Grammy Awards looks to be down significantly from the 2017 telecast, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. The show in Nielsen’s overnight metered markets averaged 12.7 household rating and 21 share in the 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. TV households. That’s down from a 16 household […]

  • Kraft’s Super Bowl Ad Will Be

    Kraft’s Super Bowl Ad Will Be a Real-Time Family Affair

    Viewership of Sunday’s 60th annual Grammy Awards looks to be down significantly from the 2017 telecast, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. The show in Nielsen’s overnight metered markets averaged 12.7 household rating and 21 share in the 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. TV households. That’s down from a 16 household […]

  • British VFX Company Cinesite Secures $70

    British VFX Company Cinesite Secures $70 Million Finance Package

    Viewership of Sunday’s 60th annual Grammy Awards looks to be down significantly from the 2017 telecast, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. The show in Nielsen’s overnight metered markets averaged 12.7 household rating and 21 share in the 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. TV households. That’s down from a 16 household […]

  • William Oldroyd to Helm Geopolitics Drama

    William Oldroyd to Helm Geopolitics Drama 'Chimerica' for Channel 4

    Viewership of Sunday’s 60th annual Grammy Awards looks to be down significantly from the 2017 telecast, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. The show in Nielsen’s overnight metered markets averaged 12.7 household rating and 21 share in the 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. TV households. That’s down from a 16 household […]

  • James Corden Grammys Host

    Grammy Awards Review: A Slick Ceremony With a Few Moments of Urgency

    Viewership of Sunday’s 60th annual Grammy Awards looks to be down significantly from the 2017 telecast, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. The show in Nielsen’s overnight metered markets averaged 12.7 household rating and 21 share in the 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. TV households. That’s down from a 16 household […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad