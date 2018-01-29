Grammy Awards Ratings Down Sharply From 2017 in Early Nielsen Numbers

Viewership of Sunday’s 60th annual Grammy Awards looks to be down significantly from the 2017 telecast, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers.

The show in Nielsen’s overnight metered markets averaged 12.7 household rating and 21 share in the 56 overnight metered markets, which cover about 70% of U.S. TV households. That’s down from a 16 household rating for the 2017 telecast.

Despite the drop, the Grammy telecast that handed big wins to hitmaker Bruno Mars still gathered a big crowd that will rank among TV’s most-watched events of the year. CBS handily won Sunday night against mostly repeat competition on the Big Four networks.

More detailed national ratings for the three and a half hour Grammycast will be released later this morning.

