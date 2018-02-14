‘Grace and Frankie’ Renewed for Season 5, Books RuPaul as a Guest Star

Netflix has renewed “Grace and Frankie” for a fifth season, the streaming service announced today.

Additionally, RuPaul has booked a guest star stint on the new season. He will portray Benjamin Le Day, a “formidable and quick-witted adversary who faces off with Grace and Frankie.”

“Grace and Frankie” stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as the titular characters who found their lives turned upside down when their husbands (played by Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston, respectively) revealed they were gay and left the women for each other.

The show, which comes from creators Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, is executive produced by Kauffman, Morris, Paula Weinstein, John Hoffman, Billy Finnegan, Robbie Tollin, Fonda, Tomlin, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross. It also stars Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Ethan Embry, and Baron Vaughn.

The fourth season of “Grace and Frankie” premiered globally on Netflix in January 2018 and featured guest stars such as Peter Gallagher and Lisa Kudrow.

RuPaul is the Emmy Award-winning host and executive producer of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which is about to premiere its 10th season for Viacom. He was named one of Time Magazines’s 100 Most Influential People last year.

Season 5 of “Grace and Frankie” will be available to stream in 2019.