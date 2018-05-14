‘Gotham’ Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Fox

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

GOTHAM: L-R: Guest star Cameron Monaghan and David Mazouz in the ÒA Dark Knight: No ManÕs LandÓ season finale episode of GOTHAM airing Thursday, May 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2018 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Giovanni Rufino / FOX

Fox has renewed “Gotham” for a fifth and final season, Variety has learned.

The final season will focus on Bruce Wayne’s transformation into the caped crusader.

The Batman origin series stars David Mazouz as a young Bruce Wayne, Ben McKenzie as Jim Gordon, Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox, Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma/The Riddler, Morena Baccarin as Dr. Leslie Thompkins, Drew Powell as Butch Gilzean/Solomon Grundy, Alexander Siddig as Ra’s Ah Ghul, Crystal Reed as Sofia Falcone, Camren Bicondova as Selina Kyle, Erin Richards as Barbara Kean, Jessica Lucas as Tabitha Galavan and Sean Pertwee as Alfred Pennyworth.

Bruno Heller, Danny Cannon and John Stephens serve as executive producers. The show is based on DC Comics characters and is produced by Warner Bros. Television.

Earlier on Sunday, Fox also renewed fellow WB-produced drama “Lethal Weapon,” replacing series co-lead Clayne Crawford with Seann William Scott. Fox canceled the WB show “Lucifer” after three seasons earlier this week.

Including “Lethal Weapon” and “Gotham” Fox has now renewed eight of its dramas total for the 2018-19 television season, including “9-1-1,” “Empire,” “Star,” “The Gifted,” “The Resident,” and “The Orville.” Fox has also renewed three comedies (“The Simpsons,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Family Guy”). Almost all of Fox’s live-action comedies were canceled, namely “The Mick,” “The Last Man on Earth,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” with the final show getting revived for another season at NBC. The network has yet to make a decision on comedies “Ghosted” and “LA to Vegas.”

The network has also ordered new dramas “The Passage” and “Proven Innocent” to series, as well as a new comedy entitled “The Cool Kids.”

 

