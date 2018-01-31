Göteborg: Finland’s MTV Group Joins Nordisk Film & TV Fond

GOTEBORG, Sweden — MTV, Finland’s largest commercial television group, owner of flagship channel MTV3, has joined the Oslo-based Nordisk Film & TV Fond (NFTVF) as its twelfth broadcasting partner. Connected to the foundation between 2011-2015, MTV will be the second Finnish member, joining pubcaster YLE.

The announcement was made during Sweden’s 41st Göteborg Intl. Film Festival, where NFTVF has contributed to six entries in the Best Nordic Film and Best Nordic Documentary competitions, including Swedish director Lise Langseth’s “Euphoria,” Norwegian director Iram Haq’s “What Will People Say” and Danish director Simon Lereng Wilmont’s ”The Distant Barking of Dogs.”

“Being a partner of the Nordisk Film & TV Fond makes it possible for us to create something very special for our audiences: We will invest more and more in quality drama, comedy and features,” said chief content officer Marko Karvo, of MTV.

“I believe the MTV membership will provide more funding opportunities for Finnish and Nordic producers alike, and boost the creative community in the Nordic countries,” added NFTVF’s Petri Kemppinen, its CEO since 2013.

“MTV has a long track record of commissioning drama and feature films from our region, and as a partner, producers of MTV projects financed or pre-bought by the broadcaster can now apply for our funding,” he added. Last year NFTFV plowed $12.2 million into 26 features and 15 TV drama series by $12.2 million, among other titles,.

In 2017, MTV, which is part of the Bonnier Group, was the most popular commercial broadcaster in Finland, with a total audience share of 23.2% and a weekly reach of 80%. Recent series aired by MTV and C More include “Welcome to Texa” (Warner Bros. Intl. TV Prod. Finland), “Living with My Ex” (Dionysos Film), and “Onnela,” a Zodiak Finland award-winning remake of Sweden’s “Solsidan.”

First 2018 local dramas scheduled are “Sunday Lunch,” from Yellow Film & TV, new seasons of “Living with My Ex” and “Onnela,” and the thriller “Ratamo,” from Fire Monkey/Moskito). It will add Finnish features “Storage 2,” by Taru Käkelä (Kinosto), and the sequel to Dome Karukoski’s “The Grump,” from Solar Films. Operating free-to.air channels MTV3, Sub, AVA, MTV Katsomo on-line, and C More subscription, MTV’s 2016 revenues came to $281.7 million.

At the Göteborg Festival, Nordisk Film & TV Fond will present on Jan. 31 the $25,000 award to the main writers of the Best Script Nordic TV Prize. The five nominees are “The Lawyer” (Sweden/Denmark), “Ride Upon the Storm” (Denmark), “Deadwind” (Finland), “Stella Blómkvist” (Iceland) and “Borderliner” (Norway).

Pictured: Petri Kemppinen, CEO, Nordisk Film & TV Fond