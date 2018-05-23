ABC Will Air Afternoon Hour of ‘Good Morning America’

“Good Morning America” is about to surface again in the afternoon.
ABC said it plans to launch a third hour of the popular program, at 1 p.m. weekdays. The new hour of the show will replace the daytime cooking program “The Chew.”
More to come….
