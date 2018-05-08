NBC Renews ‘Good Girls’ for Season 2, Orders Dramas ‘Enemy Within,’ ‘The Village’ to Series

“Good Girls” has been renewed for a second season at NBC.

The one-hour series follows three suburban moms who get tired of trying to make ends meet. They decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store, with things quickly spiraling out of control from there.

The series stars Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman, along with Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Izzy Stannard, and Matthew Lillard. Jenna Bans serves as writer and executive producer. Dean Parisot also executive produces along with Jeannine Renshaw and Mark Wilding. The series is produced by Universal Television.

“Good Girls” wrapped its 10-episode first season in April. The show has averaged a solid 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.1 million viewers overall in Live+7.

In addition, NBC announced that it has given out series orders to the dramas “The Enemy Within” and “The Village.”

“The Enemy Within” follows Erica Shepherd, a brilliant former CIA operative, now known as the most notorious traitor in American history serving life in a Supermax prison. Against every fiber of his being but with nowhere else to turn, FBI Agent Will Keaton (Morris Chestnut) enlists Shepherd to help track down a fiercely dangerous and elusive criminal she knows all too well. For Keaton, it’s not easy to trust the woman who cost him so much. While Shepherd and Keaton have different motivations for bringing the enemy to justice, they both know that to catch a spy, they must think like one.

The series also stars Raza Jaffrey and Kelli Garner. Ken Woodruff serves as writer and executive producer. Mark Pellington will direct and executive produce the pilot. Vernon Sanders also executive produces. The series is produced by Universal Television.

“The Village” takes place in an apartment building in Brooklyn that appears like any other from the outside but is quite unique inside. The people who reside here have built a bonded family of friends and neighbors. Sarah’s a nurse and single mom raising a creative teen; Gabe’s a young law student who got a much older and unexpected roommate; Ava must secure the future of her young, U.S.-born son when ICE comes knocking; Nick’s a veteran who’s returned from war; and the heart and soul of the building, Ron and Patricia, have captivating tales all their own. The cast includes Moran Atias, Dominic Chianese, Warren Christie, Frankie Faison, Jerod Haynes, Daren Kagasoff, Michaela McManus, Lorraine Toussaint, and Grace Van Dien.

Mike Daniels is the writer and executive producer. Minkie Spiro will direct and executive produce the pilot. Jessica Rhoades also executive produces. “The Village” is produced by Universal Television and 6107 Productions.

The two new series orders join the previously announced order for the medical drama “New Amsterdam.”