TV Ratings: ‘Good Girls’ Premieres as Monday’s Top-Rated Scripted Show

NBC’s new drama “Good Girls” enjoyed a respectable debut in the Monday night Nielsen ratings.

In the fast nationals, “Good Girls” drew a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 6 million viewers at 10 p.m. That was good enough to be the top-rated scripted show of the night. It topped ABC’s “The Good Doctor” in the hour, with the freshman medical drama notching a series low of a 1.3 rating and 7.8 milliion viewers.

“Good Girls” also got a strong lead-in from the season premiere of “The Voice,” which was the top show of the night in both key measures with a 2.8 and 12.2 million viewers. It was up slightly in both measures from its fall debut back in September.

CBS also premiered the multi-cam comedy “Living Biblically” at 9:30, which drew a soft 0.8 and 5 million viewers, in line with what “9JKL” averaged in the same time slot.

On ABC, “The Bachelor” (1.8, 6.5 million) was up significantly from Sunday’s episode and up slightly from last Monday’s episode in both measures. “The Good Doctor” followed at 10.

For CBS, “Kevin Can Wait” (1.0, 6 million) hit a series low, while “Man with a Plan” (1.0, 5.9 million) was mostly steady with its last original episode. “Living Biblically” followed at 9:30, with “Scorpion” (0.8, 5 million) down slightly in total viewers at 10.

For Fox, “Lucifer” (0.8, 3.2 million) and “The Resident” (0.8, 3.9 million) were down in both measures.

On The CW, “Legends of Tomorrow” (0.4, 1.5 million) was steady, while the season premiere of “iZombie” (0.3, 1 million) opened down by over 20 percent in the demo compared to last season.

NBC came of The Olympics again as the top network of the night with a 2.3 rating and 10.1 million viewers. ABC was second with a 1.6 and 6.9 million. CBS was third with a 0.9 and 5.3 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.8 and 3.5 million. The CW averaged a 0.4 and 1.3 million.