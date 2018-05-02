‘Good Fight’ Renewed for Season 3 at CBS All Access

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Good Fight” has been renewed for a third season, CBS All Access announced Wednesday.

The renewal comes ahead of the Season 2 finale, which will be available to stream on May 27.

“’The Good Fight’ is a perfect example of what we strive for a CBS All Access original series to be: thought-provoking, boundary-pushing and, most of all, incredibly entertaining,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content for CBS All Access. “We can’t wait to see what Robert and Michelle King, their creative team and the incomparable cast will bring to audiences in season three.”

The series stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Justin Bartha, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, and Delroy Lindo.

In the second season, the world is going insane, and the Chicago murder rate is on the rise. Amidst the insanity, Diane, Lucca, Maia and the rest of the law firm find themselves under psychological assault when a client at another firm kills his lawyer for overcharging. After a copycat murder, the firm begins to look at its own clients suspiciously. Meanwhile, Diane battles with a new partner at the firm, Liz Reddick-Lawrence; Maia becomes tougher after her parents’ scandal puts her on trial; and Lucca is brought back into Colin’s orbit.

Robert and Michelle King, creators of “The Good Wife,” serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer, and Brooke Kennedy also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.

“The Good Fight” was the first CBS All Access original to premiere. It has since been joined on the streaming service by “Star Trek: Discovery” and the comedy series “No Activity.” The period drama “Strange Angel” is set to premiere June 14.

