Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Good Doctor,’ ‘This Is Us’ Double in Key Demo

“The Good Doctor” and “This Is Us” both increased by 100 percent or more in the Nielsen Live+7 key demo ratings for the week 17 of 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan. 15.

The ABC medical drama grew from a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 to a 3.5 for an increase of 106 percent, while the NBC family drama went from a 2.5 to a 5.0 for a gain of 100 percent. Both shows are typically the top gainers for the week, with “This Is Us” topping this week and “The Good Doctor” following in second place when ranked by actual gain.

In total viewers, “The Good Doctor” was the top gainer of the week, going from 9.3 million viewers to 16 million for a 71 percent increase. “This Is Us” was number two in viewers, growing 65 percent from 9.8 million to 16.18 million.

Elsewhere on broadcast, “Criminal Minds,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Scorpion” all doubled their demo rating. “Agents of SHIELD” saw the biggest percentage gain, growing 133 percent from a 0.6 to a 1.4.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Series Network Air Date Live+SD

Adults 18-49 Live+7

Adults 18-49 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain THIS IS US NBC 01/16/2018 2.5 5.0 +2.5 +100% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 01/15/2018 1.7 3.5 +1.8 +106% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 01/18/2018 2.9 4.5 +1.6 +55% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 01/18/2018 2.3 3.6 +1.3 +57% MODERN FAMILY ABC 01/17/2018 1.8 3.0 +1.2 +67% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 01/18/2018 2.4 3.6 +1.2 +50% 911 FOX 01/17/2018 1.8 3.0 +1.2 +67% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 01/17/2018 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110% WILL & GRACE NBC 01/18/2018 1.3 2.4 +1.1 +85% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 01/18/2018 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 01/18/2018 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% CHICAGO PD NBC 01/17/2018 1.4 2.4 +1.0 +71% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 01/17/2018 1.4 2.4 +1.0 +71% SCORPION CBS 01/15/2018 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100% S.W.A.T. CBS 01/18/2018 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90% CHICAGO MED NBC 01/16/2018 1.5 2.4 +0.9 +60% MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 01/19/2018 0.6 1.4 +0.8 +133% SCANDAL ABC 01/18/2018 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62% SEAL TEAM CBS 01/17/2018 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73% THE RESIDENT FOX 01/21/2018 2.6 3.4 +0.8 +31% GOOD PLACE NBC 01/18/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 01/17/2018 1.3 2.0 +0.7 +54% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 01/17/2018 1.7 2.4 +0.7 +41% BLUE BLOODS CBS 01/19/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 01/19/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers