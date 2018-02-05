You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Good Doctor,’ ‘This Is Us’ Double in Key Demo

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
THIS IS US -- "That'll Be The Day" Episode 213 -- Pictured: Milo Ventimiglia as Jack -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The Good Doctor” and “This Is Us” both increased by 100 percent or more in the Nielsen Live+7 key demo ratings for the week 17 of 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan. 15.

The ABC medical drama grew from a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 to a 3.5 for an increase of 106 percent, while the NBC family drama went from a 2.5 to a 5.0 for a gain of 100 percent. Both shows are typically the top gainers for the week, with “This Is Us” topping this week and “The Good Doctor” following in second place when ranked by actual gain.

In total viewers, “The Good Doctor” was the top gainer of the week, going from 9.3 million viewers to 16 million for a 71 percent increase. “This Is Us” was number two in viewers, growing 65 percent from 9.8 million to 16.18 million.

Elsewhere on broadcast, “Criminal Minds,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Scorpion” all doubled their demo rating. “Agents of SHIELD” saw the biggest percentage gain, growing 133 percent from a 0.6 to a 1.4.

Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49

Related

Series Network Air Date Live+SD
Adults 18-49		 Live+7
Adults 18-49		 +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THIS IS US NBC 01/16/2018 2.5 5.0 +2.5 +100%
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 01/15/2018 1.7 3.5 +1.8 +106%
THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 01/18/2018 2.9 4.5 +1.6 +55%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 01/18/2018 2.3 3.6 +1.3 +57%
MODERN FAMILY ABC 01/17/2018 1.8 3.0 +1.2 +67%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 01/18/2018 2.4 3.6 +1.2 +50%
911 FOX 01/17/2018 1.8 3.0 +1.2 +67%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 01/17/2018 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110%
WILL & GRACE NBC 01/18/2018 1.3 2.4 +1.1 +85%
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 01/18/2018 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 01/18/2018 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100%
CHICAGO PD NBC 01/17/2018 1.4 2.4 +1.0 +71%
LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 01/17/2018 1.4 2.4 +1.0 +71%
SCORPION CBS 01/15/2018 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100%
S.W.A.T. CBS 01/18/2018 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90%
CHICAGO MED NBC 01/16/2018 1.5 2.4 +0.9 +60%
MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D ABC 01/19/2018 0.6 1.4 +0.8 +133%
SCANDAL ABC 01/18/2018 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62%
SEAL TEAM CBS 01/17/2018 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73%
THE RESIDENT FOX 01/21/2018 2.6 3.4 +0.8 +31%
GOOD PLACE NBC 01/18/2018 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80%
AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 01/17/2018 1.3 2.0 +0.7 +54%
THE GOLDBERGS ABC 01/17/2018 1.7 2.4 +0.7 +41%
BLUE BLOODS CBS 01/19/2018 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78%
HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 01/19/2018 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70%

Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers

Series Network Air Date Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions) Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions) +7 Actual Gain +7 Percent Gain
THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 01/15/2018 9335 16007 +6672 +71%
THIS IS US NBC 01/16/2018 9823 16181 +6358 +65%
THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 01/18/2018 14927 19588 +4661 +31%
BLUE BLOODS CBS 01/19/2018 9455 13871 +4416 +47%
YOUNG SHELDON CBS 01/18/2018 13331 17377 +4046 +30%
CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 01/17/2018 5628 9648 +4020 +71%
911 FOX 01/17/2018 6212 10214 +4002 +64%
CHICAGO FIRE NBC 01/18/2018 5676 9665 +3989 +70%
CHICAGO PD NBC 01/17/2018 6664 10533 +3869 +58%
S.W.A.T. CBS 01/18/2018 6023 9704 +3681 +61%
CHICAGO MED NBC 01/16/2018 7880 11553 +3673 +47%
SEAL TEAM CBS 01/17/2018 6672 10257 +3585 +54%
SCORPION CBS 01/15/2018 5625 9182 +3557 +63%
GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 01/18/2018 8283 11584 +3301 +40%
WILL & GRACE NBC 01/18/2018 4402 7462 +3060 +70%
HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 01/19/2018 9140 12197 +3057 +33%
MODERN FAMILY ABC 01/17/2018 6242 9272 +3030 +49%
BLACKLIST NBC 01/17/2018 6488 9518 +3030 +47%
LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 01/17/2018 6188 9172 +2984 +48%
THE BRAVE NBC 01/15/2018 3945 6910 +2965 +75%
THE RESIDENT FOX 01/21/2018 8647 11478 +2831 +33%
HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 01/18/2018 3800 6402 +2602 +68%
LETHAL WEAPON FOX 01/16/2018 5024 7499 +2475 +49%
SCANDAL ABC 01/18/2018 5169 7606 +2437 +47%
MOM CBS 01/18/2018 9263 11542 +2279 +25%

More TV

  • Wall Street Stocks Placeholder

    Wall Street Quakes: Media, Tech Stocks Hit by Stock Market Plunge

    “The Good Doctor” and “This Is Us” both increased by 100 percent or more in the Nielsen Live+7 key demo ratings for the week 17 of 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan. 15. The ABC medical drama grew from a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 to a 3.5 for an increase of 106 percent, […]

  • 'Supergirl's' Odette Annable on Reign 'One

    'Supergirl's' Odette Annable on Reign Getting 'One Step Closer to Domination'

    “The Good Doctor” and “This Is Us” both increased by 100 percent or more in the Nielsen Live+7 key demo ratings for the week 17 of 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan. 15. The ABC medical drama grew from a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 to a 3.5 for an increase of 106 percent, […]

  • THIS IS US -- "That'll Be

    Delayed Viewing Ratings: 'Good Doctor,' 'This Is Us' Double in Key Demo

    “The Good Doctor” and “This Is Us” both increased by 100 percent or more in the Nielsen Live+7 key demo ratings for the week 17 of 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan. 15. The ABC medical drama grew from a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 to a 3.5 for an increase of 106 percent, […]

  • Maria Contreras-Sweet

    Will a Hollywood Outsider Bring Real Change to Weinstein Co.?

    “The Good Doctor” and “This Is Us” both increased by 100 percent or more in the Nielsen Live+7 key demo ratings for the week 17 of 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan. 15. The ABC medical drama grew from a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 to a 3.5 for an increase of 106 percent, […]

  • Tim Matheson to Recur on 'The

    Tim Matheson to Recur on 'The Good Fight' Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

    “The Good Doctor” and “This Is Us” both increased by 100 percent or more in the Nielsen Live+7 key demo ratings for the week 17 of 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan. 15. The ABC medical drama grew from a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 to a 3.5 for an increase of 106 percent, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad