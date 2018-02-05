Delayed Viewing Ratings: ‘Good Doctor,’ ‘This Is Us’ Double in Key Demo

“The Good Doctor” and “This Is Us” both increased by 100 percent or more in the Nielsen Live+7 key demo ratings for the week 17 of 2017-2018 broadcast season, which began on Jan. 15.
The ABC medical drama grew from a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 to a 3.5 for an increase of 106 percent, while the NBC family drama went from a 2.5 to a 5.0 for a gain of 100 percent. Both shows are typically the top gainers for the week, with “This Is Us” topping this week and “The Good Doctor” following in second place when ranked by actual gain.
In total viewers, “The Good Doctor” was the top gainer of the week, going from 9.3 million viewers to 16 million for a 71 percent increase. “This Is Us” was number two in viewers, growing 65 percent from 9.8 million to 16.18 million.
Elsewhere on broadcast, “Criminal Minds,” “How to Get Away With Murder,” “Chicago Fire,” and “Scorpion” all doubled their demo rating. “Agents of SHIELD” saw the biggest percentage gain, growing 133 percent from a 0.6 to a 1.4.
Read the full top 25 lists of the Live+7 ratings below.
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Adults 18-49
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD
Adults 18-49
|Live+7
Adults 18-49
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|01/16/2018
|2.5
|5.0
|+2.5
|+100%
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|ABC
|01/15/2018
|1.7
|3.5
|+1.8
|+106%
|THE BIG BANG THEORY
|CBS
|01/18/2018
|2.9
|4.5
|+1.6
|+55%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|01/18/2018
|2.3
|3.6
|+1.3
|+57%
|MODERN FAMILY
|ABC
|01/17/2018
|1.8
|3.0
|+1.2
|+67%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|01/18/2018
|2.4
|3.6
|+1.2
|+50%
|911
|FOX
|01/17/2018
|1.8
|3.0
|+1.2
|+67%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|01/17/2018
|1.0
|2.1
|+1.1
|+110%
|WILL & GRACE
|NBC
|01/18/2018
|1.3
|2.4
|+1.1
|+85%
|HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER
|ABC
|01/18/2018
|1.0
|2.0
|+1.0
|+100%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|01/18/2018
|1.0
|2.0
|+1.0
|+100%
|CHICAGO PD
|NBC
|01/17/2018
|1.4
|2.4
|+1.0
|+71%
|LAW AND ORDER:SVU
|NBC
|01/17/2018
|1.4
|2.4
|+1.0
|+71%
|SCORPION
|CBS
|01/15/2018
|0.9
|1.8
|+0.9
|+100%
|S.W.A.T.
|CBS
|01/18/2018
|1.0
|1.9
|+0.9
|+90%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|01/16/2018
|1.5
|2.4
|+0.9
|+60%
|MARVEL AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D
|ABC
|01/19/2018
|0.6
|1.4
|+0.8
|+133%
|SCANDAL
|ABC
|01/18/2018
|1.3
|2.1
|+0.8
|+62%
|SEAL TEAM
|CBS
|01/17/2018
|1.1
|1.9
|+0.8
|+73%
|THE RESIDENT
|FOX
|01/21/2018
|2.6
|3.4
|+0.8
|+31%
|GOOD PLACE
|NBC
|01/18/2018
|1.0
|1.8
|+0.8
|+80%
|AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE
|ABC
|01/17/2018
|1.3
|2.0
|+0.7
|+54%
|THE GOLDBERGS
|ABC
|01/17/2018
|1.7
|2.4
|+0.7
|+41%
|BLUE BLOODS
|CBS
|01/19/2018
|0.9
|1.6
|+0.7
|+78%
|HAWAII FIVE-0
|CBS
|01/19/2018
|1.0
|1.7
|+0.7
|+70%
Top 25 Broadcast Series Live+7 Total Viewers
|Series
|Network
|Air Date
|Live+SD Total Viewers (in millions)
|Live+7 Total Viewers (in millions)
|+7 Actual Gain
|+7 Percent Gain
|THE GOOD DOCTOR
|ABC
|01/15/2018
|9335
|16007
|+6672
|+71%
|THIS IS US
|NBC
|01/16/2018
|9823
|16181
|+6358
|+65%
|THE BIG BANG THEORY
|CBS
|01/18/2018
|14927
|19588
|+4661
|+31%
|BLUE BLOODS
|CBS
|01/19/2018
|9455
|13871
|+4416
|+47%
|YOUNG SHELDON
|CBS
|01/18/2018
|13331
|17377
|+4046
|+30%
|CRIMINAL MINDS
|CBS
|01/17/2018
|5628
|9648
|+4020
|+71%
|911
|FOX
|01/17/2018
|6212
|10214
|+4002
|+64%
|CHICAGO FIRE
|NBC
|01/18/2018
|5676
|9665
|+3989
|+70%
|CHICAGO PD
|NBC
|01/17/2018
|6664
|10533
|+3869
|+58%
|S.W.A.T.
|CBS
|01/18/2018
|6023
|9704
|+3681
|+61%
|CHICAGO MED
|NBC
|01/16/2018
|7880
|11553
|+3673
|+47%
|SEAL TEAM
|CBS
|01/17/2018
|6672
|10257
|+3585
|+54%
|SCORPION
|CBS
|01/15/2018
|5625
|9182
|+3557
|+63%
|GREY’S ANATOMY
|ABC
|01/18/2018
|8283
|11584
|+3301
|+40%
|WILL & GRACE
|NBC
|01/18/2018
|4402
|7462
|+3060
|+70%
|HAWAII FIVE-0
|CBS
|01/19/2018
|9140
|12197
|+3057
|+33%
|MODERN FAMILY
|ABC
|01/17/2018
|6242
|9272
|+3030
|+49%
|BLACKLIST
|NBC
|01/17/2018
|6488
|9518
|+3030
|+47%
|LAW AND ORDER:SVU
|NBC
|01/17/2018
|6188
|9172
|+2984
|+48%
|THE BRAVE
|NBC
|01/15/2018
|3945
|6910
|+2965
|+75%
|THE RESIDENT
|FOX
|01/21/2018
|8647
|11478
|+2831
|+33%
|HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER
|ABC
|01/18/2018
|3800
|6402
|+2602
|+68%
|LETHAL WEAPON
|FOX
|01/16/2018
|5024
|7499
|+2475
|+49%
|SCANDAL
|ABC
|01/18/2018
|5169
|7606
|+2437
|+47%
|MOM
|CBS
|01/18/2018
|9263
|11542
|+2279
|+25%